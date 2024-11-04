BW Energy Limited – First day of trading of bonds

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by BW Energy Limited (the "Company") on 31 October 2024 regarding the approval and publication of the Company's prospectus in connection with the listing of a new senior unsecured bond issue with an initial issue amount of USD 100 million with ISIN NO0013259663 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

As of today, the bonds start trading on Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker code "BWE01".



For further information, please contact:

Brice Morlot, CFO BW Energy, +33.7.81.11.41.16

ir@bwenergy.com



About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2024.