18th Global Citizenship Conference to be held in Singapore

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 400 delegates from over 50 countries are expected to attend the 18th annual Global Citizenship Conference, which takes place 27–29 November in Singapore.

Hosted by world-leading international citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, this annual event has become the world’s largest and most significant conference on investment migration, bringing together presidents and prime ministers, other senior government ministers and officials, and leading academics, as well as top-tier private client advisors and wealth management professionals, and financial and business media.

The 2024 conference program features sophisticated content on the dynamics shaping the mobility options of wealthy families today. The conference will explore legal and economic developments and their implications, societal impacts relevant to global citizens, and trends in investment and wealth migration, along with regulatory and tax changes and the evolving concept of citizenship. Delegates will have the opportunity to engage with some of the world’s finest minds and latest ideas around global citizenship and interconnectivity and discover how to harness the power of global mobility.

Dr. Christian H. Kalin, Group Chairman of Henley & Partners, emphasizes the timely relevance of connecting across borders as global citizens. “The Great Wealth Migration, as we call it, reflects a global trend fueled by geopolitical instability, economic uncertainty, the climate crisis, and technological disruption. Wealthy individuals are increasingly recognizing that, in an interconnected world, relying solely on any one nation as a place of residence or citizenship — even a prosperous, democratic one — can be a risk they are no longer willing to take. As they consider their options, however, there is a crucial opportunity to reflect on the broader implications of their decisions. How can wealth be used not only for personal advantage but also to create positive social impact? Global citizenship, at its core, is the belief that we have responsibilities that extend beyond our own borders — to our communities and to the world as a whole. This conference seeks to broaden our perspectives through shared global learning, empowering us to drive meaningful change on both a local and a global scale.”

Notable key speakers at the conference include the Hon. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, and the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. The Hon. Mohamed Nasheed, former President of the Maldives and current Secretary-General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, will also share his insights along with senior government officials from Indonesia, Montenegro, and the South Pacific.

Legendary global investor and best-selling author, Jim Rogers, will offer his perspective on global financial trends. Other distinguished speakers include Dr. Parag Khanna, Founder and CEO of Climate Alpha, Prof. Mehari Taddele Maru of the European University Institute and John Hopkins University, Irene Mia, Senior Fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, and Balaji Srinivasan, American tech entrepreneur, investor, and author of The Network State.

A conference highlight will be the 2024 Global Citizen Award Dinner on 28 November, where a remarkable individual working to advance one of the global challenges affecting humanity today, will be honored. This year’s laureate will be announced at the gala event hosted in collaboration with the Swiss non-profit humanitarian organization Andan Foundation, which focuses on promoting the self-reliance of refugees through education, entrepreneurship, and employment, and to which the net proceeds of the evening will be donated.

