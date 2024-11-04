Commercial Aircraft Leasing (Wet & Dry) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2028: Global and Regional Trends & Growth Projections for Narrow-body, Wide-body, and Regional Aircrafts

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The commercial aircraft leasing market is forecasted to grow by USD 20.93 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors, aggressive market expansion strategies of ICCS, and aircraft leasing as an affordable option as opposed to buying.

This report on the commercial aircraft leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The commercial aircraft leasing market is segmented as below:

By Product

Narrow-body aircrafts

Wide-body aircrafts

Regional aircrafts

By Type

Wet lease

Dry lease

By Region

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the influence of taxes on aircraft leasing as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, the conversion of aircraft into freighters and the dominance of major aircraft suppliers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the commercial aircraft leasing market covers the following areas:

Commercial aircraft leasing market sizing

Commercial aircraft leasing market forecast

Commercial aircraft leasing market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft leasing market vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AerCap Holdings N.V.

Air Lease Corp.

Aircastle Ltd.

ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co.

Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd.

Bank of Communications Co. Ltd.

BBAM US L.P.

BOC Aviation Ltd.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd.

Deucalion Aviation Ltd.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd.

Orix Corp.

Saab AB

Tokyo Century Corp.

