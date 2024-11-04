Refrigerant Compressors Industry Report 2024-2028: Regional and Country-Level Market Analysis for Hermetic, Semi-Hermetic Reciprocating, Domestic, Semi-Hermetic Screw, Other Applications

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerant Compressors Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The refrigerant compressors market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.83 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This report on the refrigerant compressors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of commercial refrigeration market, growth of automotive HVAC market, and increasing demand for air conditioning in emerging economies.



The refrigerant compressors market is segmented as below:

By Application

Hermetic

Semi-hermetic reciprocating

Domestic

Semi-hermetic screw

Others

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing pressure requirements for compressors as one of the prime reasons driving the refrigerant compressors market growth during the next few years. Also, outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing by developed countries and next generation air compressors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the refrigerant compressors market covers the following areas:

Refrigerant compressors market sizing

Refrigerant compressors market forecast

Refrigerant compressors market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading refrigerant compressors market vendors. Also, the refrigerant compressors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BITZER Kuhlmaschinenbau GmbH

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Emerson Electric Co.

Frascold S.p.A.

Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd.

GEA Group AG

Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International PLC

LG Electronics Inc.

MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nidec Corp.

OFFICINE MARIO DORIN S.p.A.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Ramco Industries Ltd.

Tecumseh Products Co. LLC

TORAD Engineering LLC

Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliances Co. Ltd.

