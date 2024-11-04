Optical Genome Mapping Market to Witness 26.76% CAGR During 2024-2030 - Consumables and Reagents to Register High Growth - Bionano Genomics, Nucleome Informatics, and Praxis Genomics Dominate the Industry

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Genome Mapping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global optical genome mapping market is estimated to reach USD 536.4 million by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.76% from 2024 to 2030. This can be attributed to developments in studying efficient treatments for a variety of chronic diseases. The ability of optical genome mapping (OGM) to complement other genomic sequencing technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), has created synergies in genomics research.

Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share of 45.07%, owing to the growing investments and funding in the biotechnology sector.





Researchers can integrate optical mapping data with NGS data to obtain a more comprehensive view of the genome, which is particularly valuable in clinical diagnostics and cancer research. In August 2023, Bionano Genomics participated in the Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) 2023 annual meeting with a wide range of sessions covering the utility of OGM for hematological malignancy and solid tumor cancer research, including poster presentations and scientific platform from Bionano Genomics, which also featured a panel discussion of esteemed researchers from across the cancer genomics field.



Technological advancements have played a significant role in the growth of the OGM industry. Over the years, there have been substantial improvements in the underlying technologies used in optical mapping. High-resolution imaging techniques, such as fluorescence microscopy, have become more sophisticated, enabling researchers to visualize and analyze individual DNA molecules with unprecedented precision. Advancements in DNA labeling methods and data analysis algorithms have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of OGM, making it a reliable and robust tool for genomic research. In June 2023, Bionano Genomics introduced the Stratys system for high throughput OGM via software for evaluating genomic data for hematologic malignancies.



Moreover, the accessibility of optical mapping technology has also improved, making it more widely available to researchers and institutions. Several companies have developed commercial optical mapping platforms, offering turnkey solutions for genomics research. This commercialization has not only made optical mapping more accessible but has also accelerated its adoption across different sectors.



Optical Genome Mapping Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables and reagents, software, services, and others. The services segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 64.74% in 2023. This is attributed to the technological advancements in instruments and the increasing number of service providers. The consumables and reagents segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period

Based on application, the structural variant detection segment dominated the market in 2023. In contrast, the genome assembly segment is anticipated to exhibit the second fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the expanding research on gene expressions, genomic diversity, and complex data sequencing

Based on end-users, the academic research institutes segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 59.87%. On the other hand, the hospitals and clinical laboratories segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 30.48% owing to the increasing investment in new drug targets and therapeutic approaches

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $104.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $536.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Advancements in Genomic Research

3.2.1.2. Rising Government Funding and Research Initiatives

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Equipment and Consumables

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Product & Service Business Analysis

4.1. Product & Service Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Product & Service Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product & Service, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.5. Consumables & Reagents

4.6. Software

4.7. Services

Chapter 5. Technique Business Analysis

5.1. Technique Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Technique Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technique, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Structural Variant Detection

5.5. Genome Assembly

5.6. Microbial Strain Typing

5.7. Others

Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Research

6.5. Diagnostics

Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis

7.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Optical Genome Mapping Market End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

7.5. Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

7.6. Academic Research Institutes

Chapter 8. Optical Genome Mapping Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product & Service, Technique, Application, and End Use

8.1. Regional Market Dashboard

8.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

8.3. North America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.6. Latin America

8.7. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2023

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Bionano Genomics

9.4.2. Nucleome Informatics Private Limited

9.4.3. Praxis Genomics, LLC

9.4.4. SourceBio International Limited (Source BioScience)

9.4.5. MedGenome

9.4.6. INRAE (French Plant Genomic Resources Center (CNRGV))

9.4.7. PerkinElmer (PerkinElmer Genomics)

9.4.8. Genohub Inc.

9.4.9. Hofkens Lab

9.4.10. Cerba

