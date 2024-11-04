Sustainable Tire Materials Market Forecast 2025-2030 by Material, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type and Region - Strategic Profiles of Key Players Bridgestone, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental & More

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Tire Materials Market by Material, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sustainable Tire Materials Market grew from USD 24.32 billion in 2023 to USD 27.41 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.64%, reaching USD 63.33 billion by 2030.







Several growth factors influence this market, including technological advancements in material science leading to more efficient and durable tire compounds, rising consumer demand for green products, and automotive industry innovations aiming to reduce carbon footprints. Opportunities lie in the adoption and integration of materials like natural rubber, recycled carbon black, silica from rice husk ash, and bio-based polymers. Companies can seize these opportunities by investing in R&D partnerships and eco-certifications.

Despite these opportunities, challenges include high research and production costs, technological limitations, and the complex logistics of integrating sustainable materials into existing manufacturing processes. Additionally, fluctuating raw material availability and economic factors can hinder market growth.



One of the best areas for innovation is the development of high-performance, bio-based elastomers that can compete with traditional tire materials in terms of performance and longevity. Additionally, creating closed-loop recycling systems for tires can provide sustainable end-of-life solutions, enhancing material reclamation and reuse.

The market is highly dynamic, characterized by rapid technological developments and evolving regulatory landscapes. Companies should focus on fostering collaborations with research institutions and material suppliers to accelerate the innovation process. Continuous monitoring of regulatory changes and consumer trends is crucial to navigate effectively within this market, ensuring that businesses remain competitive and responsive to emerging demands and preferences.



Market Dynamics in the Sustainable Tire Materials Market

Market Drivers Rising focus on reducing dependency on non-renewable resources Inclination towards a green economy and reducing vehicle carbon footprint

Market Restraints Initial high costs associated with sustainable tire material manufacturing

Market Opportunities Growing development and commercialization of sustainable tires Rising investments in R&D of sustainable tire and tire materials

Market Challenges Performance and durability issues of sustainable tires



Key Topics Covered

Exploring Porter's Five Forces for the Sustainable Tire Materials Market

Applying PESTLE Analysis to the Sustainable Tire Materials Market

Analyzing Market Share in the Sustainable Tire Materials Market

Evaluating Vendor Success with the FPNV Positioning Matrix in the Sustainable Tire Materials Market

Strategic Recommendations for Success in the Sustainable Tire Materials Market

Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Sustainable Tire Materials Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

APOLLO TYRES LTD

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Bridgestone Corporation

CONTEC SPOLKA AKCYJNA

Continental AG

Dassault Systemes SE

Evonik Industries AG.

GRP LTD.

LDC-KOREA CO., LTD.

Lehigh Technologies, Inc.

Nexen Tire Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

SNR Reclamations Pvt. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Sustainable Tire Materials Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Material Rubber Silica

Sales Channel Aftermarket OEMs

Vehicle Type Commercial Vehicles Passenger Vehicles



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

