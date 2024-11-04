From Customer Appreciation to Industry Recognition: WIN SOURCE Takes the Crown at the Service Excellence Award

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIN SOURCE, a leading global distributor of electronic components, won first place in the Representative/Distributor category at the 32nd Annual Service Excellence Awards (SEA) sponsored by Circuits Assembly. This prestigious recognition not only underscores WIN SOURCE’s exceptional customer service but also highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to putting customers first.

The Circuits Assembly Service Excellence Award is highly regarded within the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry, honoring EMS providers and suppliers of assembly equipment, materials, and software who excel in customer service, product quality, and technical support. This award is determined through comprehensive evaluations by Circuits Assembly’s customer base, ultimately recognizing companies that achieve the highest ratings in customer service.

At the award ceremony held on October 22 during the SMTA International Trade Show in Chicago, WIN SOURCE proudly accepted this honor. This achievement is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction. Through the implementation of ESD S20.20 and ISO9001 quality management systems and the integration of its proprietary “WS Intelligent System,” the company continues to enhance the automation of its logistics, warehousing, and sales operations to deliver efficient and reliable service to its customers.

“This award holds great significance for us; it not only validates the hard work of our team but is a testament to our customers’ trust and support,” said James, Business Development Manager at WIN SOURCE. “We are honored by this recognition from our customers, which motivates us to keep innovating and optimizing every aspect of our operations to provide an exceptional experience.”

This achievement injects new momentum into WIN SOURCE’s influence within the industry and opens up further opportunities for the company’s global market expansion. WIN SOURCE will use this milestone to drive industry progress and sustainable development through technological and managerial innovation, empowering its partners to succeed in an ever-evolving market landscape.

About WIN SOURCE

WIN SOURCE specializes in providing an extensive range of electronic components and supply chain management services, encompassing key solutions such as global sourcing, inventory management, cost control, and obsolete management. Leveraging a robust global supply chain, WIN SOURCE collaborates with over 3,000 reputable suppliers to offer customers a diverse selection of electronic components, supported by stringent quality control, up to a 3-year warranty, and efficient logistics support. For more information, please visit the WIN SOURCE official website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Reprinted from WIN SOURCE ELECTRONIC-NEWS

©2024 Win Source Electronics. All rights reserved. This content is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Win Source Electronics.

Media Contact

E-mail: service@win-source.net

Address: 23046 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA 92653, United States

Website: win-source.net

win-source.group

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e88173f-3174-4ae2-9f96-95d2deb7c743