The Global Market for Endoscopy Procedures, 2024-2030: Regional and Country-Level Analysis by Application - Number of Endoscopy Procedures Projected to Reach 207.59 Million by 2030

The global endoscopy procedures estimates market is expected to reach 207.59 million procedures by 2030, registering a CAGR of 1.39% from 2024 to 2030.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to improve the adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures, which are extensively preferred to detect, manage, and prevent internal organ complications. For instance, according to an article published by the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., approximately 153,020 individuals are anticipated to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and 52,550 are expected to die from the disease in 2023.







The market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive or keyhole surgeries across the globe. Furthermore, technological advancements continue to shape the field of minimally invasive surgeries, propelling the demand for endoscopy procedures. For instance, in October 2021, Fujifilm launched the El-740D/S dual-channel endoscope, which received FDA clearance. This versatile endoscope is suitable for lower & upper gastrointestinal applications, expanding its range of procedures.



The growing usage of advanced automated instruments in cancer treatment and rising physician recommendations to perform gastroscopy to determine complications, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, inflammation, and blockage. For instance, according to the data published by Medscape in July 2024, the prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease in Asian populations is estimated to be 2.5-17.0%, whereas it is about 10-20% in Western populations. Thus, such factors boost market growth.



Moreover, favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies fuel the market growth. For example, German hospitals are reimbursed under the Diagnosis Related Group (DRG) on a per-case system, wherein diagnosis, procedure, and, to some extent, complications during hospital stays dictate the payment. The reimbursement system uses procedural codes called OPS classification (Operationen- und Prozedurenschlussel) that are usually published every August. Within endoscopy, if endoscopic procedures result in similar average resource consumption, applicants get optimally reimbursed through a specific DRG.



Moreover, advancements in endoscopy technology have further boosted the adoption of these procedures for diagnosing and treating various gastrointestinal conditions. The advancement in endoscopic equipment, enabling the visualization of intra-abdominal organs through video endoscopy and integrating computer software into endoscopic devices, supports the adoption of endoscopic procedures.



Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Report Highlights

Based on application, gastrointestinal endoscopy dominated the market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of functional gastrointestinal disorders and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market owing to growing healthcare expenditures, increasing adoption of technologically advanced endoscopes, and growing awareness of minimally invasive surgical procedures.

The North America endoscopy procedures estimates market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries with faster recovery, precision, and accuracy and fewer post-surgery infections and complications is positively impacting the market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 188.29 Million Procedures Forecasted Market Value by 2030 207.59 Million Procedures Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.3% Regions Covered Global

