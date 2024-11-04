Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipset Market Research 2024-2025 & 2030: Smart Building Innovations, Wireless Network Expansion, Advanced PoE Standards and IoT Growth Drive Demand

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power over Ethernet Chipset Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Device, Application, Product Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipset Market was valued at USD 610.01 Million in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% during 2025-2030.



The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipset market is growing due to the increasing demand for network devices that can be powered through Ethernet cables, eliminating the need for separate power supplies. PoE chipsets enable the transmission of both power and data over a single Ethernet cable, making them ideal for applications such as IP cameras, wireless access points, VoIP phones, and IoT devices. The growing adoption of smart building technologies, IoT, and advancements in network infrastructure drive the market for PoE chipsets.



Key drivers of the PoE Chipset market include the rising demand for network-based surveillance and security systems, which require reliable and centralized power solutions. The expansion of wireless networks, driven by the increasing number of connected devices and the need for seamless connectivity, also contributes to market growth. Additionally, the adoption of PoE in smart lighting, building automation, and industrial automation further fuels the market.



Technological advancements, such as the development of higher power PoE standards (PoE+ and PoE++), improved energy efficiency, and integration with advanced network management features, have enhanced the performance and adoption of PoE chipsets. Manufacturers are focusing on providing PoE solutions that support a wide range of devices, ensure safe power delivery, and comply with industry standards.



Segment Insights



By type, the PoE+ (IEEE 802.3at) chipset segment holds the largest market share, accounting for around 50% of the Power over Ethernet Chipset market in 2023. PoE+ chipsets are preferred for their ability to deliver higher power levels, making them suitable for more power-hungry devices like PTZ cameras and wireless access points. The standard PoE (IEEE 802.3af) segment is also significant, used in applications with lower power requirements, such as VoIP phones and simple IP cameras.



Geographical Insights



Americas leads the Power over Ethernet Chipset market, driven by a high concentration of data centers, advanced network infrastructure, and the presence of key market players. The United States is a major market, with widespread use of PoE technology in commercial buildings, security systems, and smart city projects.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of smart building technologies, and growing investments in network infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are key markets, supported by their focus on technological innovation and connectivity.

Competitive Landscape



The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies.

Key companies in the Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipset include:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Semtech Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

On Semiconductor Corporation

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

