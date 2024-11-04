Liberty Gold Announces Advancement of the Mine Permitting Process for the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project, Idaho

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the achievement of three important milestones in the permitting process for its flagship Black Pine Oxide Gold project (“Black Pine”) in southeast Idaho. Collaborative efforts with the U.S. Forest Service (“USFS”) have resulted in the recent execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) and a Cost Recovery Agreement. Additionally, the selection and approval of a third-party contractor for the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”) process was also received from the USFS and Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”).

These accomplishments mark critical steps in the Company’s ongoing efforts to advance Black Pine towards feasibility and an eventual construction decision, while ensuring compliance with federal and state environmental standards and maintaining a collaborative engagement with stakeholders.

Matt Zietlow, Director, Regulatory Affairs and Sustainability, of Liberty Gold: “We are pleased to formalize our collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service and look forward to advancing the NEPA process with an experienced third-party contractor approved by both lead federal agencies. These developments underscore our commitment to working closely with federal regulators to ensure a thorough and transparent permitting process that meets the highest environmental and regulatory standards. Our progress in permitting brings us closer to unlocking the significant value of our flagship project and aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility and stakeholder engagement.”

Highlights

The Sawtooth National Forest of the Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, is following NEPA regulations to prepare an environmental report, an Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”), for a major federal action proposed by the Cooperator, specifically the Black Pine Mine Project.

The MOU formalizes a collaborative partnership between Liberty Gold and the USFS, establishing a cooperative framework for the project’s NEPA permitting pathway. This agreement sets forth clear objectives, roles, and responsibilities for both parties, and is designed to facilitate efficient project progression while upholding federal environmental stewardship standards.

In conjunction with the MOU, Liberty Gold has entered into a Cost Recovery Agreement with the USFS to cover the expenses associated with the NEPA review, EIS preparation, and related administrative support. The agreement reflects the Company’s commitment to advancing the permitting process efficiently and responsibly, supporting the necessary resources to achieve regulatory milestones on schedule.

The USFS and BLM as co-lead, in consultation with Liberty Gold, have now selected a qualified third-party NEPA contractor to complete the EIS for the project. This selection is a significant milestone and key step towards initiation of the NEPA permitting process. The contractor will work closely with the USFS, BLM, and Liberty Gold as the proponent, into performing a comprehensive analysis of potential environmental impacts for the project and ensuring public transparency and stakeholder engagement.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.

