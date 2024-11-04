Refractories Global Industry Research Report 2024-2034: Growing Demand from Non-Ferrous Metals, Steel, Cement, and Glass Industries Fueling Market Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refractories Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Product, Form, Alkalinity, Manufacturing Process, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The need for refractories, which are necessary for high-temperature industrial operations, is growing significantly on a global scale because to the growing demand from non-ferrous metals, steel, cement, and glass industries.

The requirement for materials that can endure tremendous heat without degrading is growing as these industries expand, especially in emerging economies. Furthermore, technological developments and the creation of novel refractory materials are improving the robustness and efficiency of these goods, which is propelling the market's growth.



The refractories market is segmented by end user, product, form, alkalinity, and manufacturing process. Key end users include iron and steel, non-ferrous metal, cement, glass and others. The market is further categorized by product, including castable and mortar, ceramic fibres and firebricks, graphite blocks, and insulation fire bricks. Form covered include shaped refractories and unshaped refractories.

Furthermore, the market is segmented by alkalinity which includes, acidic and neutral and basic. Lastly the market is also classified based on manufacturing process, including, dry press, fused cast, hand molding, and formed and unformed. These segmentation highlights the diverse needs within the refractories market and emphasizes the market's focus on tailored solutions to enhance better solutions.



The rapid industrialization and urbanization of developing nations, especially in Asia-Pacific, where the steel and cement industries are flourishing, are the main factors driving the market for refractories. Additionally, the adoption of upgraded refractories that offer better thermal management and longer lifespans, lowering the frequency of replacements, is a result of the increased focus on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency in industrial operations. The market is expanding due in part to the ongoing expansion of the building industry as well as the increased production of non-ferrous metals.



The market for refractories has potential for expansion, but it also confronts a number of obstacles. The price volatility of raw materials, which are essential for producing refractories, like bauxite, alumina, and magnesia, is one of the main causes for concern. Stricter environmental restrictions are another issue facing the sector, especially in industrialized areas. This is forcing manufacturers to create more sustainable and eco-friendly products, generally at a higher cost. The continuous industrial consolidation is also putting pressure on the market, making it more competitive and creating difficulties for smaller businesses in terms of pricing.



For the forecast period, Asia Pacific's rapidly expanding industrial base, particularly in the manufacture of steel, cement, glass, and non-ferrous metals, has made it one of the globe's fastest-growing markets for refractories. The biggest users of refractories are these sectors, which are dominated by nations like China and India. Refractories are in high demand because they are necessary components of high-temperature industrial processes, which is being driven by the region's substantial infrastructural development, urbanization, and ongoing industrialization. The market's quick growth is further supported by the abundance of refractory producers in Asia Pacific, as well as by investments in modernizing production facilities and using cutting-edge technologies.



Key players such as RHI MAGNESITA, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Imerys and HWL are at the forefront of market expansion, leveraging their expertise and strategic partnerships to drive innovation and capture a significant market share. Companies are investing in the development of new products and the expansion of existing ones to meet growing demand. For instance, in April 2024, RHI Magnesita announced its plan to purchase Resco Group, a well-known producer of refractories and alumina monolithic, to improve operating capacities and expand its line of products. With an estimated enterprise value of $430 million, this transaction represents a major turning point in both companies' development paths. There are significant advantages to the transaction for Resco Group and RHI Magnesita.



It offers RHI Magnesita the chance to expand local production capabilities in the U.S. and Canada in close accordance with customer feedback and demand patterns. Through the utilization of Resco's extensive operating experience and diverse industry knowledge, RHI Magnesita hopes to bolster its regional standing and reinforce its dedication to local manufacturing paradigms.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a comprehensive product/innovation strategy for the global refractories market, identifying opportunities for market entry, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. It offers actionable insights, helping organizations gain a competitive edge, and capitalize on the increasing demand.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: This report offers a comprehensive growth and marketing strategy designed specifically for the refractories market. It presents a targeted approach to identifying specialized market segments, establishing a competitive advantage, and implementing creative marketing initiatives aimed at optimizing market share and financial performance. By harnessing these strategic recommendations, organizations can elevate their market presence, seize emerging prospects, and efficiently propel revenue expansion.



Competitive Strategy: This report crafts a strong competitive strategy tailored to the refractories market. It evaluates market rivals, suggests methods to stand out, and offers guidance for maintaining a competitive edge. By adhering to these strategic directives, companies can position themselves effectively in the face of market competition, ensuring sustained prosperity and profitability.



Leading Players in the Refractories Market that are Profiled in this Report Include

RHI MAGNESITA

Vesuvius

Krosaki Harima Corporation

Imerys

HWL

INTOCAST

Alsey Refractories Co.

Magnezit Group

Saint-Gobain

POSCO FUTURE M

Puyang Refractories Group Co., Ltd.

Refratechnik

Ruitai Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

KAEFER SE & Co. KG

Plibrico Company, LLC

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Start-up and Investment Scenario

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 Regulatory Landscape

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2 Refractories Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Refractories Market (by End User)

2.3.1 Iron and Steel

2.3.2 Non-Ferrous Metal

2.3.3 Cement

2.3.4 Glass

2.3.5 Others



3 Refractories Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Refractories Market (by Product)

3.3.1 Castable and Mortar

3.3.2 Ceramic Fibres and Firebricks

3.3.3 Graphite Blocks

3.3.4 Insulation Fire Bricks

3.4 Refractories Market (by Form)

3.4.1 Shaped Refractories

3.4.2 Unshaped Refractories

3.5 Refractories Market (by Alkalinity)

3.5.1 Acidic and Neutral

3.5.2 Basic

3.6 Refractories Market (by Manufacturing Process)

3.6.1 Dry Press

3.6.2 Fused Cast

3.6.3 Hand Molding

3.6.4 Formed and Unformed



4 Refractories Market (by Region)

4.1 Refractories Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 North America Refractories Market (by Country)

4.2.6.1 U.S.

4.2.6.1.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.1.2 Market by Product

4.2.6.2 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 Europe Refractories Market (by Country)

4.3.6.1 Germany

4.3.6.2 France

4.3.6.3 U.K.

4.3.6.4 Netherlands

4.3.6.5 Rest-of-Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4.4 Application

4.4.5 Product

4.4.6 Asia-Pacific Refractories Market (by Country)

4.4.6.1 China

4.4.6.2 Japan

4.4.6.3 India

4.4.6.4 South Korea

4.4.6.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

4.5.1 Regional Overview

4.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.5.4 Application

4.5.5 Product

4.5.6 Rest-of-the-World Refractories Market (by Region)

4.5.6.1 South America

4.5.6.2 Middle East and Africa



5 Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Competitive Benchmarking

5.4 Company Profiles

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.3 Top Competitors

5.4.4 Target Customers

5.4.5 Key Personnel

5.4.6 Analyst View

5.4.7 Market Share

