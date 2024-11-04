Carrot Fiber Market to cross $436.1 Mn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The carrot fiber market valuation is predicted to reach USD 436.1 million by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market is witnessing significant changes, driven by shifts in consumer preferences, technological advancements, and evolving industry standards. Carrot fiber, a byproduct of carrot processing, is gaining recognition in the food sector for its functional and nutritional benefits.

The food industry is increasingly leaning towards natural, clean-label, and functional ingredients. Carrot fiber, rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, fits perfectly into this trend. As health consciousness rises among consumers, there's a noticeable shift towards products that offer benefits beyond basic nutrition.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11222

The conventional carrot fiber was valued at USD 172.4 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2032. Sourced from carrots grown using standard agricultural practices, conventional carrot fiber may involve the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. Its wider availability and lower price compared to organic alternatives make conventional carrot fiber a preferred choice for large-scale food manufacturers. These manufacturers can integrate the fiber into their products without incurring significant cost increases. Conventional carrot fiber is commonly found in processed foods like bakery items, snacks, and breakfast cereals.

Valued at USD 134.4 million in 2023, the food & beverage industry segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2032. As the primary consumer of carrot fiber market, the beverage and food sector leverages its functional and health benefits across a wide range of products. In bakery items, carrot fiber enhances texture, moisture retention, and shelf life. With a growing consumer preference for low-calorie, high-fiber baked goods, the demand for carrot fiber has surged, allowing manufacturers to cater to these health-focused preferences without compromising on taste or quality.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/11222

North America, holding a value of USD 87.7 million in 2023, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%. The carrot fiber market in North America is driven by a growing preference for natural and functional ingredients. With a strong food and beverage sector, the region emphasizes both innovation and sustainability. The U.S. emerges as the leading player, driven by a rising demand for health-focused products and a strong emphasis on clean-label ingredients. In North America, heightened health awareness is driving the demand for functional foods that offer benefits beyond basic nutrition.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Carrot Fiber Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Key manufacturers

3.1.2 Distributors

3.1.3 Profit margins across the industry

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Market challenges

3.2.3 Market opportunity

3.2.3.1 New opportunities

3.2.3.2 Growth potential analysis

3.3 Raw material landscape

3.3.1 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2 Technology evolution

3.3.2.1 Sustainable manufacturing

3.3.2.1.1 Green practices

3.3.2.1.2 Decarbonization

3.3.3 Sustainability in raw materials

3.3.4 Pricing trends (USD/Ton), 2021 - 2032

3.3.4.1 North America

3.3.4.2 Europe

3.3.4.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.4.4 Latin America

3.3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.4 Regulations & market impact

3.5 Porter’s analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Hemp Protein Powder Market Size - By Nature, Application, Distribution Channel Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hemp-protein-powder-market

Fish Gelatin Market Size - By Form, By Functionality, By Application, Share, Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/fish-gelatin-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.