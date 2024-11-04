China Construction Market Report 2024 - 3.9% Average Annual Growth Rate Forecast During 2025- 2028, Supported by 14th Five-Year Plan and Net Zero Emissions Target for Greenhouse Gases by 2060

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q3 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Chinese construction industry, including:

The Chinese construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Chinese construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

The Chinese construction industry is expected to grow by 4% in real terms in 2024, owing to robust public investment and an acceleration of progress on projects in the infrastructure, and energy and utilities sectors. In the first half of 2024, the government invested over CNY1.2 trillion ($167.5 billion) in renewable energy projects, CNY569 billion ($79.4 billion) in water conservation projects, and CNY337.3 billion ($47.1 billion) in China Railway projects.

In addition, the Ministry of Commerce reported that the country received nearly CNY142 billion ($19.8 billion) in foreign investment in the manufacturing sector during the first half of 2024. However, the industry's output will be limited in the short to medium term owing to the decline in residential activity, with investment in the sector falling by 10.3% year on year (YoY) in the first half of the year. To support the sector, the government announced that it will introduce a CNY300 billion ($41.9 billion) affordable housing loan in March 2024, which will assist state-owned companies to purchase homes at reasonable prices.



The construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 3.9% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in infrastructure projects as part of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), as well as the government's plan to achieve net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2060. Previously in 2023, the government announced it plans to develop 2,500km of high-speed railway lines and expand its total rail network by 50,000km by 2025.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in China. It provides:

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in China, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ntlly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.