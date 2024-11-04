Microdisplay Market Global Research Report 2024-2034: Wearable Tech and IoT Surge Bolster Growth Amid Increasing Demand for Efficient, Compact Displays

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microdisplay Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Type, Resolution, Brightness, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The current technological landscape has made the microdisplay market pivotal because of its vital role in enabling the miniaturization and improved performance of next-generation devices, such as advanced heads-up displays (HUDs) in the automotive and defense sectors, virtual reality (VR) headsets, and augmented reality (AR) glasses.

Key players such as Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., and HOLOEYE Photonics AG are at the forefront of market expansion, leveraging their technological expertise and strategic partnerships to drive innovation and capture a significant market share. Companies are investing in the development of new products and the expansion of existing ones to meet growing demand. For instance, in August 2023, In Japan, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) launched the ECX344A, a cutting-edge microdisplay. It appears to be essentially the same screens seen in the much acclaimed Apple Vision Pro. The microdisplays, which will retail for $1,026 (150,000 yen), were ship in Japan in November.

Numerous factors are driving this market's expansion, such as the growing need for small, power-efficient, high-resolution displays and the quick development of OLED and micro-LED technologies, as well as the growing use of AR and VR applications in the entertainment, healthcare, and military sectors. The market's growth is also being expedited by major players' continued expenditures in R&D to enhance display brightness, resolution, and efficiency.



The microdisplay market is segmented by end user, type, resolution, brightness, and technology. Key end users include consumer and automotive, defense, industrial and enterprise, aerospace and defense, retail and hospitality, healthcare, education, entertainment, and others. The market is further categorized by type, including NTE Devices, heads-up display, and others. Resolution covered include lower than HD, high definition (HD), full high definition (FHD), and higher than FHD.

Furthermore, the market is segmented by brightness which includes, less than 500 nits, 500 to 1000 nits, and more than 1000 nits. Lastly the market is also classified on the basis of technology, liquid crystal display, liquid crystal on silicon, organic light emitting diode, digital light processing, and micro LED. These segmentation highlights the diverse needs within Microdisplay market and emphasizes the market's focus on tailored solutions to enhance better displays.



The microdisplay market is expanding significantly on a global scale as a result of numerous important aspects. Compact, high-resolution displays are becoming more and more in demand as AR and VR technologies become more widely used in industries including consumer electronics, healthcare, and defense. Furthermore, the shift to Industry 4.0 is increasing the demand for sophisticated human-machine interfaces, which is driving up the use of Microdisplay even more. Innovations in technology, especially in OLED and micro-LED technologies, are improving display performance and increasing their attractiveness for incorporation into different kinds of applications.



Additionally, the market is growing due to the growing need for wearable and portable devices, as well as the Internet of Things (IoT), which calls for extremely efficient low-power displays. The development of innovative and better display technologies through research and development expenditures is also a major factor driving the global market's expansion.



Several obstacles prevent the global microdisplay market from growing. Advanced microdisplay technologies, including OLED and micro-LED, have significant production costs. This is one of the main barriers to their wider adoption, especially in industries where costs are critical. Significant obstacles also include the technical difficulties in attaining increased brightness, resolution, and lifespan without sacrificing power economy. In addition, supply chain limitations and the lack of essential raw materials affect the market; these issues have been made worse by COVID-19 and international geopolitical unrest. Further impeding market growth are rival display technologies' competition as well as some regions' sluggish adoption of AR/VR owing to high device costs and a dearth of content.



For the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the microdisplay industry. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the biggest demand for microdisplays used in NTE devices, in addition to being home to several well-known EVF vendors. Asia Pacific is home to a large concentration of camera manufacturers.

Together, Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, and Sony Group Corporation have over 90% of the market share for cameras. Consequently, the demand for microdisplays in Japan skyrockets, driving regional growth in the microdisplay industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the projected period, the LCD microdisplay market will be dominated by Asia Pacific.

Leading Companies that are Profiled in this Report Include

Sony Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

SeeYA Technology

Kopin Corporation

eMagin

Himax Technologies, Inc.

HOLOEYE Photonics AG

WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.

Raystar Optronics, Inc.

WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd.

Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Youritech

MICROOLED Technologies

Lumiode, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Ongoing and Upcoming Programs

1.5 Start-up and Investment Scenario

1.6 Regulatory Landscape

1.7 Technology Analysis

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.2 Market Restraints

1.8.3 Market Opportunities



2. Microdisplay Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Microdisplay Market (by End User)

2.3.1 Consumer and Automotive

2.3.1.1 Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality Headsets

2.3.1.2 Automotive HUDs

2.3.1.3 Traditional Applications (Projection/Camera, Others)

2.3.2 Defense

2.3.3 Industrial and Enterprise

2.3.4 Aerospace and Defense

2.3.5 Retail and Hospitality

2.3.6 Healthcare

2.3.7 Education

2.3.8 Entertainment

2.3.9 Others



3. Microdisplay Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Microdisplay Market (by Type)

3.3.1 NTE Devices

3.3.1.1 Cameras/Electronic Viewfinders

3.3.1.2 Head-Mounted Display (HMDs)

3.3.1.2.1 Augmented Reality HMDs

3.3.1.2.2 Virtual Reality HMDs

3.3.2 Heads-Up Display (HUD)

3.3.3 Projectors

3.3.1.4 Pico Projectors

3.3.1.4 Data Projectors

3.3.3 Others

3.4 Microdisplay Market (by Resolution)

3.4.1 Lower than HD

3.4.2 High Definition (HD)

3.4.3 Full High Definition (FHD)

3.4.4 Higher than FHD

3.5 Microdisplay Market (by Brightness)

3.5.1 Less than 500 Nits

3.5.2 500 to 1000 Nits

3.5.3 More than 1000 Nits

3.6 Microdisplay Market (by Technology)

3.6.1 Liquid Crystal Display

3.6.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon

3.6.3 Organic Light Emitting Diode

3.6.4 Digital Light Processing

3.6.5 Micro LED



4. Microdisplay Market (by Region)

4.1 Microdisplay Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 North America Microdisplay Market (by Country)

4.2.6.1 U.S.

4.2.6.2 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Competitive Benchmarking

5.4 Company Profiles

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.3 Top Competitors

5.4.4 Target Customers

5.4.5 Key Personnel

5.4.6 Analyst View

5.4.7 Market Share

