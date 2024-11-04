Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Type (SPECT, PET, Planar Scintigraphy Systems), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, General Imaging), End-use, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nuclear medicine equipment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 8.47 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030.

Nuclear medicine involves the utilization of radiation to diagnose diseases or treat them. It also involves determining whether specific organs are functioning normally. Over a stretch of the last two decades, rapid technological advancements in nuclear medicine have transformed the medicine practice.



With growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis of chronic diseases, there has been a noticeable increase in diagnostic nuclear medicine procedures worldwide. This is evident from stats generated from developing countries, which represents about 26% of the world population. These countries conduct diagnostic nuclear medicine tests at a rate of 1.9% per year.

In addition, in developed countries such as the U.S., the frequency of nuclear medicine procedures ranges to about 20 million per year. It is evident that the frequency of use of nuclear medicine and procedures involving radiopharmaceuticals in diagnosis is growing at over 10% per year, indicating a rise in adoption of nuclear medicine equipment worldwide. However, high cost associated with nuclear medicine equipment and insufficient reimbursement support for radiology is expected to hinder the growth of the market. In addition, a growing trend of purchasing refurbished systems for cost saving is expected to affect equipment sales of existing market players.





Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Report Highlights

The North American market is expected to register lucrative growth owing to increasing preference for SPECT and PET scans for diagnosis of chronic diseases

Growing awareness and government initiatives pertaining to usage of radiopharmaceuticals in the North American region is expected to boost usage rates. For instance, in December 2016, the FDA issued new guidelines to enforce FDA's proposed policies regarding compounding and repackaging of radiopharmaceuticals for human use in the U.S.

Oncology accounted for the largest market share in application segment in the year 2023 owing to the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer worldwide

Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth owing to Japan, China, and India where use of nuclear medicine is increasing at a fast pace. In addition, the usage of radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatment to counter incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is aiding in the growth of the market

The key players are focused on expansion & penetration opportunities in developing and emerging economies to achieve sustainable growth in the market

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

