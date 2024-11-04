StorageVault Acquires 2 Stores for $10,500,000

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that it has acquired two complementary stores, located in Barrie and North Bay, ON for an aggregate purchase price of $10,500,000 (the “Acquisition”).

The total purchase price of the Acquisition, subject to customary adjustments, was paid with funds on hand.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault, currently, owns and operates 251 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 221 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 12.5 million rentable square feet on over 725 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

