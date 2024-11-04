Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials Report 2025-2035

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The advanced carbon materials market encompasses diverse products including carbon fibers, graphene, carbon nanotubes, nanodiamonds, and specialized carbon forms like biochar and activated carbon. These materials demonstrate exceptional mechanical, electrical, and thermal properties that make them increasingly vital across multiple industries, from aerospace and automotive to electronics and environmental applications. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in transportation and aerospace sectors, coupled with rising adoption in renewable energy applications and battery technologies.
The push toward sustainable manufacturing and environmental regulations has further accelerated the development of bio-based carbon materials and carbon capture technologies, creating new market opportunities while addressing global sustainability challenges.
The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2025-2035 provides detailed analysis and forecasts for the advanced carbon materials market, covering carbon fibers, carbon black, graphite, biochar, graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibers, fullerenes, nanodiamonds, graphene quantum dots, carbon foam, diamond-like carbon coatings, activated carbon, carbon aerogels and xerogels, and carbon materials from carbon capture and utilization.
The report offers an in-depth examination of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities across all major segments of the advanced carbon materials industry. With over 1,000 pages of detailed analysis, including 229 tables and 155 figures, this study provides unparalleled insights into market dynamics, technological developments, and competitive landscapes.
Report contents include:
- Comprehensive analysis of 15 different advanced carbon material types
- Detailed market forecasts from 2024-2035
- In-depth company profiles of over 900 manufacturers, product developers and producers
- Analysis of manufacturing processes and technologies
- Patent and regulatory landscape assessment
- Detailed price and cost analysis
- Supply chain evaluation
- End-user market analysis
- Regional market breakdowns
- Emerging applications and opportunities
The report segments each material type by:
- Production methods and technologies
- Properties and characteristics
- Applications and end-use markets
- Current and projected market size
- Key players and competitive landscape
- Pricing trends and cost structures
- Regional demand patterns
- Regulatory frameworks
- Future market outlook
Market focus areas include:
- Electric vehicle battery materials
- Renewable energy applications
- Aerospace and defense
- Environmental remediation
- Energy storage solutions
- Construction and infrastructure
- Electronics and semiconductors
- Healthcare and medical devices
The study provides detailed insights into major growth drivers including:
- Increasing demand for lightweight materials
- Growing focus on sustainability
- Rising adoption of electric vehicles
- Expansion of renewable energy infrastructure
- Advancements in electronics and computing
- Development of new medical applications
- Environmental regulations and carbon reduction initiatives
Market challenges and opportunities are thoroughly analyzed, including:
- Manufacturing scale-up challenges
- Cost reduction strategies
- Supply chain optimization
- Technology commercialization
- Regulatory compliance
- Competition from traditional materials
- Regional market dynamics
The report includes detailed profiles of over 900 key industry players, covering:
- Product portfolios
- Manufacturing capabilities
- Technology developments
- Strategic initiatives
- Market positioning
- Financial performance
- Growth strategies
Companies profiled include:
- 3D Nano Batteries
- 3D Strong
- 4M Carbon Fiber Corporation
- 9T Labs AG
- ADA Carbon Solutions
- Adamas Nanotechnologies
- Advanced Graphene Products
- Aerogel Core
- AerNos
- Agar Scientific
- AIKA Innovative Technology
- Air Membrane
- Aligned Carbon
- Alpha Recyclage
- American BioCarbon
- Anaphite
- Anisoprint
- Anovion Technologies
- Applied Nanolayers
- Applied Sciences
- Archer Materials
- Arq
- Atlas Carbon
- Avadain
- Aztrong
- BASF
- Bcircular
- Bedimensional
- Beijing Grish Hitech
- Betterial
- BGT Materials
- Bikanta
- Bio365
- Biochar Now
- Biochar Supreme
- Biographene
- Black Bear Carbon
- Black Swan Graphene
- Bolder Industries
- Boston Materials
- Bright Day Graphene
- C2CNT
- Cabot Corporation
- Calgon Carbon
- Canatu
- Carbice
- Carbon Conversions
- Carbon Mobile
- Carbon Revolution
- Carbon Waters
- CarbonMeta Research
- Carbonauten
- Carbonfex
- Carbonics
- Carbonxt
- Carborundum Universal
- Charm Graphene
- Chasm Advanced Materials
- Cymaris Labs
- Daicel Corporation
- DarkBlack Carbon
- Desktop Metal
- DexMat
- Directa Plus
- Dotz Nano
- Eden Innovations
- EOX International
- Epic Advanced Materials
- Epsilon Carbon
- Evercloak
- Fairmat
- First Graphene
- FND Biotech
- Frontier Carbon
- Fujitsu
- G6 Materials
- General Graphene
- Goodfellow
- Graftech International
- Graphene Manufacturing Group
- Graphene Platform
- Graphene Square
- Graphene Star
- Graphenea
- GrapheneX
- Graphex Group
- Graphite Innovation
- Graphjet Technology
- Gratomic
- Grolltex
- Haydale
- Hexcel Corporation
- Honjo Chemical
- Huntsman Corporation
- HydroGraph Clean Power
- Hyosung Advanced Materials
- IBM
- INBRAIN Neuroelectronics
- Integrated Graphene
- John Crane
- JSC SINTA
- Kureha Corporation
- Levidian
- Log 9 Materials
- Lyten
- Mars Materials
- Microdiamant
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Montefibre Carbon
- Nanocarbon Research
- NanoGraf
- Nanografi
- Nanotech Energy
- NanoXplore
- NAWA Technologies
- NDB
- NEC Corporation
- Nelumbo
- NeoGraf Solutions
- Nippon Graphite Fiber
- Norit Activated Carbon
- Novonix
- OCSiAl
- Orion Engineered Carbons
- Osaka Gas Chemicals
- Paragraf
- Phillips Carbon Black
- Planar Tech
- PlasmaChem
- Pure Life Carbon
- Pyrograf Products
- Ray Techniques
- Real Graphene
- Repsol
- Sigma Aldrich
- SkyNano Technologies
- Standard Graphene
- Sumitomo Electric
- Talga Resources
- Teijin Limited
- Thomas Swan
- Tirupati Graphite
- Toray Industries
- Universal Matter
- Vorbeck Materials
- XG Sciences
- Zentek
- Zeta Energy
Key Topics Covered:
1 THE ADVANCED CARBON MATERIALS MARKET
1.1 Market overview
1.2 Role of advanced carbon materials in the green transition
2 CARBON FIBERS
2.1 Properties of carbon fibers
2.2 Precursor material types
2.3 Markets and applications
2.4 Market analysis
2.5 Company profiles
3 CARBON BLACK
3.1 Commercially available carbon black
3.2 Properties
3.3 Manufacturing processes
3.4 Markets and applications
3.5 Specialty carbon black
3.6 Recovered carbon black (rCB)
3.7 Market analysis
3.8 Company profiles (51 company profiles)
4 GRAPHITE
4.1 Types of graphite
4.2 Natural graphite
4.3 Synthetic graphite
4.4 New technologies
4.5 Recycling of graphite materials
4.6 Green graphite
4.7 Markets and applications for graphite
4.8 Market analysis
4.9 Global market
4.10 Company profiles (96 company profiles)
5 BIOCHAR
5.1 What is biochar?
5.2 Carbon sequestration
5.3 Properties of biochar
5.4 Markets and applications
5.5 Biochar production
5.6 Feedstocks
5.7 Production processes
5.8 Carbon credits
5.9 Markets for biochar
5.10 Market analysis
5.11 Global market
5.12 Company profiles (129 company profiles)
6 GRAPHENE
6.1 Types of graphene
6.2 Properties
6.3 Market analysis
6.4 Company profiles (368 company profiles)
7 CARBON NANOTUBES
7.1 Properties
7.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)
7.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)
7.4 Other types
8 CARBON NANOFIBERS
8.1 Properties
8.2 Synthesis
8.3 Markets
8.4 Market analysis
8.5 Global market revenues
8.6 Companies (12 company profiles)
9 FULLERENES
9.1 Properties
9.2 Markets and applications
9.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
9.4 Market analysis
9.5 Producers (20 company profiles)
10 NANODIAMONDS
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Types
10.3 Markets and applications
10.4 Market analysis
10.5 Company profiles (30 company profiles)
11 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS
11.1 Comparison to quantum dots
11.2 Properties
11.3 Synthesis
11.4 Applications
11.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing
11.6 Graphene quantum dot producers (9 company profiles)
12 CARBON FOAM
12.1 Types
12.2 Properties
12.3 Applications
12.4 Company profiles (9 company profiles)
13 DIAMOND-LIKE CARBON (DLC) COATINGS
13.1 Properties
13.2 Applications and markets
13.3 Global market size
13.4 Company profiles (9 company profiles)
14 ACTIVATED CARBON
14.1 Overview
14.2 Types
14.3 Production
14.4 Markets and applications
14.5 Market analysis
14.6 Global market revenues 2020-2035
14.7 Companies (22 company profiles)
15 CARBON AEROGELS AND XEROGELS
15.1 Overview
15.2 Types
15.3 Markets and applications
15.4 Market analysis
15.5 Global market
15.6 Companies (10 company profiles)
16 CARBON MATERIALS FROM CARBON CAPTURE AND UTILIZATION
16.1 CO2 capture from point sources
16.2 Main carbon capture processes
16.3 Carbon separation technologies
16.4 Direct air capture (DAC)
16.5 Companies (4 company profiles)
