Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Announces Appointment of New Director

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH), a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations, today announced the appointment of Brent Layton to serve as a Class III director of the Board of Directors of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., and additionally as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board, effective November 1, 2024.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Brent Layton to our Aveanna Board of Directors. Brent brings a wealth of healthcare knowledge from over 20 years of leadership at Centene Corporation. Brent’s experience working with state and federal healthcare policy makers and managed care organizations will be invaluable as we continue to grow and execute our strategic plans. Brent will be a wonderful addition to our Board and will provide support to Jeff and the entire management team.” said Rod Windley, Chairman of the Board of Aveanna.

Brent Layton, age 57, currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Sharecare, a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem. He has served in this role since January 2024. Formerly the president and chief operating officer of Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 company, Brent served in many roles and capacities over more than 20 years. As president and COO, he oversaw the company’s healthcare offerings, including 31 state Medicaid health plans; Ambetter, the nation’s largest health insurance exchange provider; and WellCare, the nation’s sixth largest Medicare Advantage company. A native of Cartersville, Georgia, Brent earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia. “I am excited to join the Aveanna Family as a Director. I have dedicated my professional career to building a stronger, more efficient healthcare delivery model in this country, and believe strongly in the Aveanna story and the value they bring to patients as well as government and payor partners. I look forward to working with Rod, Jeff and the Board at Aveanna in executing the Company’s mission and continuing to build success as a leader in value-based care in the home,” said Brent Layton.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Brent to our Aveanna Family. I look forward to partnering with Brent as we continue to fulfill our Mission. Brent’s wealth of knowledge and experience with Payors and Government Agencies will help guide our team in the further development of our preferred partnerships.” said Jeff Shaner, Chief Executive Officer of Aveanna.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 33 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit www.aveanna.com .

