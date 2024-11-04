Plant-based Meat Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of ADF Foods, Beyond Meat, Conagra, Ecotone, Green Monday, Impossible Foods, Linda McCartney, ME-AT, OMG Meats, Quorn Foods, yumeat and More

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Meat Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Source of Protein, Type of Meat Substituted, Type of End Product, Type of Distribution Channel, Geographical Region and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Plant-based Meat Market is valued at USD 17.1 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period till 2035.

Global meat production is estimated to be around 365 million tons, annually. However, large-scale meat production raises economic, social, and ethical concerns, particularly environmental issues, such as deforestation, water pollution, and biodiversity loss. These factors have driven a shift towards meat alternatives, such as cultured and plant-based meat products, fueling the growth of the plant-based meat market by meeting the increasing global meat demand, while also mitigating ethical issues associated with traditional meat production.

Plant-based meat alternatives are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that support muscle growth, improve sleep, and reduce the risk of diseases, such as cardiovascular and oncological conditions. Notably, production of plant-based meat results in lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional meat, positioning it as a more environmentally sustainable option. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness has led to a significant shift towards these meat alternatives. As a result, demand for plant-based meat has surged exponentially.

Owing to this, many companies have developed various plant-based meat products using a range of plant-derived proteins, including soy, wheat, pea protein, mycoprotein, and potato. The abovementioned sources have driven the affordability and availability of these products. Legumes and soy, in particular, are valued for their high fiber, protein, and micronutrient content, which support normal bodily functions.

Despite these advantages, there are several challenges associated with the adoption of plant-based meat alternatives, including higher costs due to complex production processes, the presence of additives, and consumer biases towards traditional meat products. Many people are accustomed to the taste, texture, and preparation methods of conventional meat, making the transition to plant-based options more difficult. However, with increasing demand for innovative solutions and growing interest from stakeholders, the plant-based meat market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Research Coverage:

A general overview of the plant-based meat market, highlighting its necessity and applications, along with its comparison with conventional meat. The section projects information on the historical timeline of the plant-based meat industry, explaining the technologies used in plant-based meat production. It provides insights on the diverse benefits and drawbacks associated with plant-based meat production, and future prospects of the plant-based meat market.

An outlook on the current market landscape of plant-based meat developers, featuring information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, source of protein, type of replacement product, type of product offered and type of end product. The section also includes an analysis based on the mode of storage and distribution channel.

An elaborative set of profiles of prominent players engaged in developing plant-based meat products. Each profile provides a brief overview of the company along with information on company overview, financial information, plant-based meat product portfolio and information on recent developments and future outlook.

In-depth analysis of various partnerships and collaborations inked in the plant-based meat market, since 2019, across prominent parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of partner, type of replacement product, source of protein and type of end product, most active players and geographical distribution of partnership activity.

An in-depth analysis of the funding and investments made in the plant-based meat market, since 2019, including seed funding / angel funding, venture capital, initial public offerings, secondary offerings, grants, private placement offerings, debt financing and other equity, at various stages of development in companies engaged in this field. The funding and investment initiatives were analyzed based on several relevant parameters, such as year of funding, type of funding, amount raised, geographical analysis, most active players and leading investors.

A detailed study of the patents filed / granted till date in the plant-based meat domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, type of applicant and leading industry / non-industry players. In addition, the section features a patent benchmarking analysis and an insightful patent valuation analysis, highlighting the leading patents.

A cross-examined analysis comprising factors that can impact the growth of the plant-based meat market. It also provides insights on identification and analysis of key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges.

A chapter consisting of detailed estimates of the current market size and the future growth potential of the plant-based meat market over the next decade. The estimation is based on several parameters, such as likely adoption trends and data collated through reliable secondary and primary validations. We have provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period. The report also provides insight into the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the plant-based meat industry.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for plant-based meat developers in the market across various sources of protein, namely soy, wheat, pea and others.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for plant-based meat developers in the market across various types of meat, namely chicken, beef, pork, seafood.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for plant-based meat developers in the market across various types of end products, namely burger patties, sausages, minced meat, strips and nuggets, meatballs and others.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for plant-based meat market across various modes of storage, namely frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for plant-based meat developers in the market across various types of distribution channels, namely hotels and restaurants, retail stores and e-commerce.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for plant-based meat developers in the market across geographical regions.

Detailed projections of the current revenues from the sales of plant-based meat products offered by the leading players, including Beyond Meat, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, Tyson and WH Group.

Complimentary Excel Data Packs

Market Landscape

Partnerships and Collaborations

Funding and Investment Analysis

Patent Analysis

Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

Key Benefits of Buying this Report

The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for both the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies.

The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the Plant-based Meat Market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Companies Profiled in the Plant-based Meat Market:

ADF Foods

Amy's Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Century Pacific Food

Conagra

Continental Coffee

Ecotone

Everbest Soya Bean Products

Green Monday

Hilcona

Impossible Foods

ITC

JBS

Kellogg

Kikka Sushi

Linda McCartney

ME-AT (Vion Food)

Maple Leaf Foods

Nestle

Nongshim Taekyung

OMG Meats

Quorn Foods

Rugenwalder Muhle

Symingtons

Tata Consumer Products

Tesco

Tyson Foods

yumeat

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

4. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Introduction to Plant-based Meat

6.3. Technologies Used in Plant-based Meat

6.4. Benefits of Plant-based Meat

6.5. Drawbacks of Plant-based Meat

6.6. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Plant-based Meat: Overall Market Landscape

8. COMPANY PROFILES

Beyond Meat

Conagra Brands

Hilcona

ITC

JBS

Nestle

Quorn Foods

Rugenwalder Muhle

Symington's

Tesco

Tyson Foods

Vion Food

Other Prominent Players

ADF Foods

Amy's Kitchen

Century Pacific Food

Continental Coffee

Ecotone

Everbest Soya Bean Products

Green Monday

Impossible Foods

Kellogg

Kikka Sushi

Linda McCartney

Maple Leaf Food

Nongshim Taekyung

Thai Union

Tata Consumer Products

yumeat

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Plant-based Meat: Partnerships and Collaborations

10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Funding Models

10.3. Plant-based Meat: List of Funding and Investments

11. PATENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Plant-based Meat: Patent Analysis

11.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

11.5. Patent Valuation

11.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

12. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

13. GLOBAL PLANT-BASED MEAT MARKET

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Global Plant-based Meat Market, till 2035

13.4. Key Market Segmentations

14. PLANT-BASED MEAT MARKET, BY SOURCE OF PROTEIN

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Plant-based Meat Market: Distribution by Source of Protein, 2019, current year and 2035

15. PLANT-BASED MEAT MARKET, BY TYPE OF MEAT SUBSTITUTED

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Plant-based Meat Market: Distribution by Type of Meat Substituted, 2019, current year and 2035

16. PLANT-BASED MEAT MARKET, BY TYPE OF END PRODUCT

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Plant-based Meat Market: Distribution by Type of End Product, 2019, current year and 2035

17. PLANT-BASED MEAT MARKET, BY MODE OF STORAGE

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Plant-based Meat Market: Distribution by Mode of Storage, 2019, current year and 2035

18. PLANT-BASED MEAT MARKET, BY TYPE OF DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Plant-based Meat Market: Distribution by Type of Distribution Channel, 2019, current year and 2035

19. PLANT-BASED MEAT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

20. PLANT-BASED MEAT MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF LEADING PLAYERS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5brx2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment