Bioadhesives Market Global Forecast to 2029, Featuring Profiles of Henkel, Arkema, Ingredion, Jowat, Paramelt RMC, EcoSynthetix, Primient, Danimer Scientific, Premier Starch Products, Avebe & Follmann

The bioadhesives market size is projected to reach USD 14.60 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6% from USD 9.65 billion in 2024. Europe is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the bioadhesives in 2024.
Germany is forecasted to be the fastest growing bioadhesives market in Europe during the forecast period
Because of the robust industrial infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, and significant investments in green technology, Germany is quickly emerging as the bioadhesives market with the highest growth rate. Bioadhesives offer non-toxic, strong bonding, and biodegradable properties, meeting the demand of Germany's paper & packaging, woodworking, and construction industries for efficient and cost saving adhesive solutions.
Germany possesses a strong research and development infrastructure that propels advancements in the adhesive technology and materials. The need for bioadhesives is further driven by the increased emphasis on sustainability and lowering manufacturing costs. This confluence of market demand, technology development, and and supportive policies positions the Germany as a leader in this manufacturing segment.
Asia Pacific is likely to account for the second largest share of bioadhesives market in terms of value
Asia Pacific is the second-largest market for bioadhesives, due to its advanced industrial infrastructure, strong consumer markets, and increased demand for specialist applications. The established paper & packaging and medical sectors in the region play a major role in driving demand for bioadhesives. These adhesives are used in the paper & packaging industry in labelling, lamination, and packaging applications, and in the medical industry, they play a vital role in medical device bonding and surgical applications. The need for high-performance bioadhesives is further fueled by the numerous leading manufacturers and technology companies in Asia Pacific, which are focusing on innovative, environment friendly solutions to improve sustainability and to reduce the manufacturing cost.
Moreover, bioadhesives offer a viable solution as the companies in Asia Pacific region focuses on reducing their environmental footprint and meeting stringent regulatory requirements. The combination of economic growth, regulatory support, and evolving consumer preferences is positioning Asia-Pacific as a dominant player in the global bioadhesives market.
This report provides insights on the following:
- Analysis of key drivers (growing environmental awareness and stringent regulations, rising demand for sustainable products, growth of biotechnology and innovations by industry players, and switch from single-use to recyclable packaging), restraints (Higher cost compared to traditional adhesives), opportunities (Regulatory support and incentives), and challenges (Established synthetic adhesives) influencing the growth of the bioadhesives market.
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the bioadhesives market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about markets - the report analyses the bioadhesives market across varied regions.
- Market Diversification: Exclusive information about the new products & services untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the bioadhesives market.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Henkel, DuPont de Nemours, Arkema, H.B. Fuller Company, Ingredion, Jowat, Paramelt RMC, EcoSynthetix, Primient, Danimer Scientific, The Compound Company, Premier Starch Products, Weiss Chemie + Technik, Avebe, U.S. Adhesives, Inc. and Follmann among other in the bioadhesives market.
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities for Players in Bioadhesives Market
- Bioadhesives Market, by Type
- Bioadhesives Market, Developed vs. Emerging Countries
- Europe: Bioadhesives Market, by Application and Country
- Bioadhesives Market: Growth Opportunities, by Country
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Environmental Awareness and Stringent Regulations
- Rising Demand for Sustainable Products
- Growth in Biotechnology Industry and Innovations by Industry Players
- Switch from Single-Use to Recyclable Packaging
Restraints
- Higher Cost Compared to Traditional Adhesives
Opportunities
- Regulatory Support and Incentives
Challenges
- Established Synthetic Adhesives
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Development and Application of Bio-Adhesives Derived from Natural Sources
- Case Study 2: Advancements in Use of Bio-based Adhesives Derived from Renewable Resources
- Case Study 3: Role of Bio-based Adhesives in Orthopedic Applications
Bioadhesives Market, by Product Type
- Natural Bioadhesives - Environmental Benefits and Sustainable Properties to Drive Adoption
- Synthetic Bioadhesives - High-Performance Characteristics to Support Market Growth
Bioadhesives Market, by Type
Plant-based Bioadhesives
- Soybean - Low Cost, Readily Available, and Environmentally Safe - Key Factors Driving Adoption
- Lignin -Advances in Bio-Refinery Technologies to Propel Market
Animal-based Bioadhesives
- Collagen - Versatility and Essential Role in Biological and Engineered Systems to Drive Adoption
- Fish -Shift Toward Environmentally Friendly Materials and Practices to Drive Adoption
- Fibrin -Primarily Used as Sealant and Hemostatic Agent
- Blood - Vulnerable to Bacterial and Mold Growth in Damp Conditions
- Casein - Used in Beverage Industry for Labeling Bottles
Bioadhesives Market, by Application
Paper & Packaging
- Food Packaging - Rise of Personalized Packaging Solutions to Drive Market
- Consumer Goods Packaging - Increasing Awareness About Harmful Effects of Plastic Packaging on Environment to Fuel Demand for Sustainable Products
- Pharmaceutical Packaging - Introduction of Innovative Packaging and Penetration of Generic Drugs to Propel Market
Construction
- Floors - Shift Toward More Eco-Friendly and Adaptable Solutions to Drive Market
Woodworking
- Furniture - Changing Consumer Demographics and Growing Tourism and Real Estate Markets to Drive Market
- Doors & Windows - Increasing Residential and Commercial Construction and Remodeling Trends to Influence Demand
- Joinery - Rising Demand for Sustainable and High-Performance Materials to Drive Market
- String Instruments - Growing Emphasis on Music Education to Boost Demand for Bioadhesives
Personal Care
- Skin Care - Rising Demand for Vegan, Organic, Herbal, and Natural Skin Care Products to Propel Market
- Hair Care - Increasing Use of Natural and Organic Hair Care Products to Fuel Demand
- Cosmetics - Increasing Demand for Safe Products Leading to Popularity of Bioadhesives in Cosmetics
Medical
- Internal - Used in Applications Where Suturing is Ineffective or Impractical
- External - Used to Prevent Fluid Leakage from Surgical Wounds and Incisions
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Henkel
- Dupont De Nemours
- Arkema
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Ingredion
- Jowat
- Paramelt RMC
- Ecosynthetix
- Primient
- Danimer Scientific
Other Players
- The Compound Company
- Premier Starch Products
- Weiss Chemie + Technik
- Avebe
- U.S. Adhesives
- Follmann
- LD Davis
- C.B. Adhesives
- Artivion
- Permabond
- Intercol
- ITAC Adhesives
- Chemique Adhesives & Sealants Ltd.
- Solenis
- Artimelt
