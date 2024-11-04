Janover Enters Licensing Agreement with Leading Commercial Real Estate Services Firm to Provide AI Client Engagement Tools

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled platform connecting the commercial real estate industry, is pleased to announce a licensing agreement with one of the nation’s top 20 publicly traded commercial real estate professional services firms. Through this partnership, Janover’s AI tools will be deployed to enhance client engagement and streamline communication, setting a new standard for service and efficiency in commercial real estate. This agreement marks a milestone in Janover’s transition to subscription revenue including licensing its highly customized conversational artificial intelligence.

“This deployment with a major industry leader underscores the real-world demand for our AI as the battle to deliver better services and data more efficiently than incumbents ensues,” said Blake Janover, CEO of Janover. “We’re excited to see how our technology can push the boundaries of value delivery and cost structures further – even for the biggest players in the world.”

“We’re building technology that augments existing teams and functions,” said Gustavo Lemos, Senior Product Manager at Janover. “Our focus is enhancing experience and reducing friction across every touchpoint in ways that were simply impossible just 24 months ago.”

The AI tools will be rolled out and tested in a phased deployment as Janover works closely with interested parties to deliver the maximum amount of value as seamlessly as possible.

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform that connects the commercial real estate industry. The company serves over one million annual web users and 1,000+ lenders, including more than 10% of U.S. banks in America, providing debt capital markets services, real estate syndication software, data and AI licensing, and insurance brokerage solutions to entrepreneurial multifamily and commercial real estate owners, developers and professionals. Janover operates through its Debt, Equity, and Insurance divisions, focusing on delivering needed technology-first solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/.

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/.

Forward-Looking Statements

