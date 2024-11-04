Aspira Women’s Health to Announce Third Quarter Earnings Results and Host a Conference Call on Thursday, November 14, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Management will also host a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update. Details of the call are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details: Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 8:30 am ET Toll Free: 877-545-0320 International: 973-528-0002 Access Code: 436613 Webcast: Registration Link



A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Events & Presentation page of the Aspira Women’s Health Investor Relations website.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of noninvasive, AI-powered tests to aid in the diagnosis of gynecologic diseases.

OvaWatch® and Ova1Plus® are offered to clinicians as OvaSuiteSM. Together, they provide the only comprehensive portfolio of blood tests to aid in the detection of ovarian cancer risk for the 1.2+ million American women diagnosed with an adnexal mass each year. OvaWatch provides a negative predictive value of 99% and is used to assess ovarian cancer risk for women where initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminate or benign, and thus surgery may be premature or unnecessary. Ova1Plus is a reflex process of two FDA-cleared tests, Ova1® and Overa®, to assess the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with an adnexal mass planned for surgery.

Our in-development test pipeline will expand our ovarian cancer portfolio and address the tremendous need for non-invasive diagnostics for endometriosis, a debilitating disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. In ovarian cancer, we intend to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to further enhance the sensitivity and specificity of our current tests. In endometriosis, we have developed the first-ever non-invasive test designed to identify endometriomas, one of the most commonly occurring forms of severe endometriosis. Through our ongoing endometriosis development program, we are combining microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data, with the intent of identifying all endometriosis independent of disease location or severity.