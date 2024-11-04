Magnite Gets Highest Score for ‘Current Offering’ in Leading SSP Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, was recognized with the highest score in the current offering category of the ten vendors evaluated in The Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Platforms, Q4 2024 report. The report, authored by Forrester Senior Analyst Mo Allibhai, cites Magnite’s strength in streaming channels and demand facilitation expertise. In addition, Magnite received Forrester’s highest rating possible in 18 criteria, including Innovation, Desktop & Mobile Display, Open Standards & Transparency, Inventory Quality, and Deployment, Training & Ongoing Support.

“More than ever, publishers need partners that have an eye to the future and whose every decision is geared to help them win,” said Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer at Magnite. “We believe this recognition validates our leadership not just in streaming and our expertise in driving unique demand, but in a broad range of categories. In fact, we are honored to have been given the highest ratings possible in more categories than any other vendor evaluated. Thank you to the Magnite team for their hard work in building a series of offerings that are truly exceptional.”

Read the full report here to see the detailed evaluation.

Other key takeaways from The Forrester Wave™:

Magnite received more 5/5 ratings than any other vendor evaluated, and was the only vendor to receive a 5/5 rating in two criteria, User Interface and Supporting Services and Offerings.

Forrester noted Magnite’s technical competence in supporting monetization across online video, audio, mobile app, and complex media such as major event live streams.

The report also mentioned Magnite’s deep knowledge of how to leverage signal partnerships to build addressability solutions in new environments.



