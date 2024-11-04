BC Organizations Launch In-Home Danger Radon Gas Public Awareness Campaign

Vancouver, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November is Radon Action Month, and the BC Real Estate Association (BCREA), BC Lung Foundation, and Real Estate Foundation of BC are announcing the launch of a new collaborative Radon Gas Public Awareness Campaign.

Radon gas is a threat to homeowners and their families across British Columbia, with a traditionally low level of public awareness. Exposure to radon gas is estimated to cause over 3,000 lung cancer deaths in Canada each year. Homes with elevated levels of radon can be found in every region of the country, and some parts of BC – including the Kootenays, Okanagan, and Prince George areas – are known to have a high proportion of these homes.

This new public awareness campaign directs British Columbians to a new landing page, RadonKills.ca/BC, where they can find crucial information about this hidden threat, including how to test for and remediate high levels of radon in their homes.

“For a lot of people, radon flies under the radar until it impacts them directly. We want to make people throughout the province aware of the dangers of radon so they can head it off before it becomes an issue,” said Trevor Koot, BCREA CEO.

Radon Action Month has been observed every November in Canada since 2013. The timing is particularly important because radon levels are highest in homes during the heating season between October and April, when windows are most often closed tight.

“Radon is a leading cause of lung cancer in Canada, but there is still so much work to be done to educate British Columbians on its dangerous impacts. Knowing about radon and testing radon levels in your home can save lives,” says Christopher Lam, President & CEO of BC Lung Foundation.

To spread the word about how British Columbians can protect themselves and their families, the public awareness campaign includes both digital and traditional advertising, with ads on social media and radio throughout the province, and roadside billboards in Chilliwack and Kelowna. The campaign also seeks to further educate BC REALTORS®, an ongoing joint effort between BCREA and the BC Lung Foundation.

“Not only can REALTORS® help buyers and sellers be more aware of radon concerns and obligations in housing transactions, but they’re key conduits of information in their communities,” added Koot. “The more REALTORS® and the public know about radon, the better for the province.”

BCREA, the BC Lung Foundation, and the Real Estate Foundation of BC encourage all British Columbians to educate themselves and test for radon. Check out RadonKills.ca/BC for more information.

-30-

About BCREA

BCREA is the provincial association for BC REALTORS®. As a champion for the real estate sector, BCREA advances REALTOR® professionalism and ensures the REALTOR® voice is heard, for the benefit of consumers and communities, across BC. By working in collaboration with the province's real estate boards and associations, our mission is to provide professional development opportunities, advocacy, economic and policy research, and standard forms so REALTORS® are trusted, respected, and proud of their profession.

About BC Lung Foundation

Established more than a century ago to fight tuberculosis, the BC Lung Foundation is dedicated to helping prevent lung disease and improving lung health. Through research, education, advocacy, and patient support initiatives, BC Lung offers hope, help, and a voice to the one in five British Columbians affected by a lung condition. For more information visit bclung.ca.

About Real Estate Foundation of BC

The Real Estate Foundation of BC is a philanthropic organization working to advance sustainable, equitable, and socially just land use across BC. We fund projects, connect people, and share knowledge.