Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Announces Joint Venture with Crossing Limited to Expand into Trading Card Retail Business

TOKYO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd, “Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America and the United Kingdom, today announced that the Company, through its Hong Kong subsidiary Tokyo Lifestyle Limited (“Tokyo Lifestyle HK”), has entered into a 5-year cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) on October 17, 2024, with Crossing Limited, a collectible card retailer and live-streaming distributor, to establish a joint venture (the “JV”) named CROSSING CARDS CO., LTD to develop the trading card retail business. This partnership represents a significant and ambitious step forward for Tokyo Lifestyle, expanding into the trading cards market as part of its strategic diversification efforts.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Tokyo Lifestyle HK and Crossing Limited agree to invest a total of JPY 10 million (approximately USD 0.66 million) in the JV. The JV is designed to engage in retail and wholesale card operations, with Tokyo Lifestyle HK holding a 30% equity stake and Crossing Limited holding 70%. Profits will be split according to each party’s shareholding ratio, with 50% of the net profits distributed to shareholders and the remaining 50% retained as development funds.

A trading card is essentially a small card typically made of cardboard or thick paper, featuring an image of a specific individual, location, or object, along with a brief description and additional text. There is a wide variety of card types. Modern trading cards can also include pieces of game-worn memorabilia, signatures, and even DNA hair samples from their subjects. While trading cards are traditionally associated with sports—particularly baseball cards, which are especially notable—there are other categories. Cards dealing with different themes, such as Pokémon, are often regarded as a separate class known as non-sports trading cards. These can feature cartoons, comic characters, TV shows, and movie stills. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the trading card market due to the growth of the population aged twenty to thirty and increasing disposable income. North America is projected to maintain its position as the second-largest market, driven by rising spending among millennials and increased investment from prominent market players, which is anticipated to propel market growth. According to Business Research Insights, the global trading card market was valued at USD 0.96 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 1 billion in 2024 to USD 1.57 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the trading card market in 2023.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Crossing Limited in our strategic cooperation in the trading card retail business. The JV combines the unique strengths of both companies, creating a powerful synergy in the trading card business. For Tokyo Lifestyle, this collaboration opens new market opportunities through Crossing Limited’s robust online sales channels, particularly in the trading card retail space. We are confident that Crossing Limited’s expertise and extensive resources in live-streaming e-commerce and online shops will enhance our brand recognition and expand our customer base. By establishing this specialized joint venture, we can explore new opportunities together, mitigate operational risks, and bolster our competitiveness in the rapidly evolving social media-driven markets.”

