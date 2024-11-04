World of Dypians Launches WOD Mini App with Exclusive Rewards Directly on Telegram

Road Town, Tortola, BVI, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Dypians , the highly immersive MMORPG and the biggest Web3.0 game in terms of metrics, announced the official launch of the World of Dypians Mini App . The application is a seamless blend of the game’s robust mechanics and the accessibility of mobile engagement. More importantly, it sets a premiere as the first mini app that rewards users with weekly USDT directly on Telegram.

This aspect sets the WOD Mini App apart as players don’t have to wait for TGE (Token Generation Event) to access their rewards



You can join the World of Dypians Mini App here .

The World of Dypians Mini App is an exciting release for the global community of Dypians, totaling over 1 million members. In fact, shortly after the launch, the mini app attracted over 20,000 users organically, proving the Dypians’ eagerness to join in the fun.

The application is jam-packed with fun features, such as Daily Streak, Mini-Game, Referral Rewards, and Engaging Tasks, which attract and reward active participants. The release aligns with WOD's community-centric philosophy, in which players gain more by contributing to the community's shared success. In other words, players who support each other, share victories, and play consistently can access larger earnings.

Daily Session & Daily Streak

The World of Dypians Mini App welcomes players daily with a Daily Session feature, which includes a rewarding Daily Streak. This progressive reward system allows daily returning players to claim incremental coin rewards. For example, on Day 1, returning users can claim 100 coins. The next day, they can claim 400 coins. Keeping a 7-day streak enables a player to unlock 3,000 coins on the final day. However, missing only one day will reset the streak. Therefore, highly consistent players will reap the highest rewards from this feature.

Dashboard Navigation

The Mini App from World of Dypians is designed with a user-friendly approach, allowing players to quickly navigate, progress, and track achievements. The app emphasizes remarkable ease of use, and players can quickly check how many coins they earned through gameplay (Game Coins), for completing tasks in the Earn section (Tasks Coins), and for referring friends (Invite Coins).

The Game Section

This feature allows users to play a mini game where they can open boxes to earn random amounts of coins. Cracking open a box triggers a 1-hour countdown until the next box becomes available. This way, players are incentivized to play daily and return to the app multiple times throughout the day to earn more.

The Earn Section

Users can earn with the World of Dypians Mini App by accessing Daily Opportunities and completing Tasks. Daily Opportunities engage players every day with tasks and missions that enable them to earn coins. Sometimes, these tasks involve engagements with WOD’s social media channels. Meanwhile, the Tasks allow users to participate in events and activities to boost their earnings and advance in the leaderboards.

Ranking on the WOD Mini App

Ranking in the World of Dypians Mini App is split into the Weekly Leaderboard and the Future Airdrop leaderboard. The Weekly Leaderboard allows users to win rewards based on their coin earnings from the previous week, with the top 25 participants receiving USDT rewards from a weekly $2,000 in USDT prize pool.

The Future Airdrop Leaderboard displays each user's total accumulated coins over time. This ranking never resets, proving a record of sustained activity and contribution. The system rewards the app’s biggest contributors, according to their total coin earnings, by making them eligible for future exclusive airdrops.

The Referral System

Users can earn extra coins by inviting friends to join the World of Dypians Mini App. The earnings increase with every new friend they convince to use the app through a tiered system that separates users into Regular and Verified.

Regular Users are non-verified inviters, and they can earn 300 coins for each of the first 5 friends they invite, 600 coins for each of the next 15 friends they invite, and 1,200 coins per friend when they reach 20 or more friends with their referrals.

Verified Users receive 600 coins per friend for the first 5 friends they bring. Each of the next 15 friends they bring earns them 1,200 coins per friend. Lastly, they earn 2,400 coins per friend when they reach and surpass 20 referrals.

Future Airdrops

The WOD Mini App works on a soon-to-be-released Airdrops Section, which will reward active participants. The feature creates a continuous stream of valuable rewards via World of Dypians’ partnerships and collaborations. More precisely, consistently active users will gain access to unique airdrops from WOD’s partner networks, including exclusive tokens, digital assets, and multiple other perks.

About World of Dypians

World of Dypians (WOD) is a groundbreaking MMORPG that combines the latest advances in AI, blockchain, and Metaverse mechanics to deliver a unique user experience. The game opens the doors to a unique virtual world with cutting-edge graphics, engaging gameplay, and substantial rewards for active players.

The recent release of the World of Dypians Mini App clearly shows WOD's commitment to rewarding its rapidly growing community with a standout gaming experience, engaging activities, and more earning avenues. The team pledges to increase the app's features, integrating even more tasks, games, and social elements while harnessing the many benefits and engagement of the Telegram platform.

Ultimately, the WOD Mini App aims to become “a hub for all World of Dypians fans, where they can engage, compete, and earn rewards in a community-centered environment.”

