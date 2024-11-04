Baking Soda Labs Launches Web3 Platform Turning Engagement into Rewards

Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baking Soda Labs (BSL) has unveiled a new platform to change how startups and content creators engage with their audience. The project offers members the opportunity to earn token rewards by simply supporting and promoting startups on social media.

BSL will focus on AI, DeFi, Gaming, RWA, Layer 1 and Layer 2 projects below $100 million in market capitalization. This team is motivated to help startups reach success with the use of memes, NFTs and token rewards.

Game-Changing New Platform for Launching Web3 Startups

Baking Soda Labs is launching as a platform combining meme culture with startup tokens. It's a brand new way to support promising startups and content creators. They focus on 3-4 startups per sector, such as AI, DeFi, and Gaming.

These startups are either revenue-generating or have a market cap under $100 million. BSL is experimenting with meme coins by partnering with one team at a time and pairing them with 50+ startups. If these coins help startups grow, they will integrate them into their ecosystem or hold them in their long-term treasury.

To further incentivize users, Baking Soda Labs offers an NFT rewards program. This way, users can receive up to 10x more rewards and access exclusive tools such as the Bulk Token Send tool.

Why Baking Soda Labs Stands Out: Benefits and Features You’ll Love

With all the hype going on around Baking Soda Labs, what is really in store according to this team’s plans?

First, the project is launching the DGNB meme token in 2025, which will go live on major exchanges. The token has deflationary characteristics to provide value for its holders. BSL collaborates with other startups to help them bootstrap their products and services by pairing these with the DGNB token.

Next in line, the team has introduced " Degens on Base " - the project's NFT collection, live on OpenSea. These NFTs will grant their members privileges like receiving more rewards and special access to premium products and services. Without spoiling too many details, part of this collection will go toward high-impact charities through the Sharely network.

But there's more: the list of perks goes on to include the Baking Soda Labs decision to reward its community members with tokens. The holders of Degens on Base NFTs will have free access to the array of BSL-built tools. These features can enhance their experience and motivate them to be part of the BSL community.

The project also features a Token Send Tool, which is accessible to BSL users only. The idea here is to grant the community low cost, unconstrained token transfers to the crypto community at large or exclusively to BSL members.

About Baking Soda Labs

Baking Soda Labs is a community-driven platform that empowers startups and content creators with the latest web3 tools. With BSL, members can effortlessly earn token rewards by sharing their favorite startups on social media. They can also support these startups by testing products and providing valuable feedback.

By spotlighting projects like Synesis One, an AI project using a Train2Earn model, BSL is really embracing new trends.

With our exclusive NFT collection on OpenSea and the exciting 2025 debut of the DGNB token, Baking Soda Labs is setting the stage for a groundbreaking journey. Ready to earn tokens and unlock new opportunities? Join us and be part of a thriving community that's redefining innovation.