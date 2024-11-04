Blackwell 3D to Streamline Operations, Form New Consulting Services Subsidiary

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D” or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing technology company, is pleased to announce that it is in the process of forming a new subsidiary in Dubai dedicated to providing comprehensive consulting services in the 3D construction and printing industry. This strategic move aims to enhance the Company’s ability to deliver tailored solutions and support clients throughout their entire 3D printing journey.

The soon to be formed consulting services subsidiary will offer a wide range of services, including the following:

Design and engineering consultation: By leveraging advanced design tools and industry best practices, the subsidiary is expected to assist clients in optimizing their 3D printable designs for optimal performance and cost-effectiveness.

Material Selection and Optimization: With a deep understanding of various 3D printing materials, the consulting team will help clients choose the most suitable materials for their specific applications, maximizing part quality and durability.

Process Development and Optimization: By analyzing clients’ unique manufacturing requirements, the subsidiary is expected to develop and optimize 3D printing processes to achieve consistent and reliable results.

Quality Assurance and Inspection: The consulting team will implement rigorous quality control measures to ensure that 3D printed parts meet the highest standards of accuracy and precision.

Regulatory Compliance: The subsidiary will provide guidance on regulatory compliance, helping clients navigate complex industry standards and certifications.

Additional benefits are also expected to include:

Enhanced Expertise: The dedicated consulting team is expected to offer specialized knowledge and experience in 3D printing technologies and applications.

Tailored Solutions: By understanding clients’ specific needs, the subsidiary is expected to provide customized consulting services to address unique challenges.

Accelerated Time-to-Market: The consulting team’s goal will be to help clients streamline their 3D printing processes, reducing development time and accelerating product launches.

Cost Reduction: By optimizing designs and processes, the subsidiary will make it a priority to help clients minimize production costs and improve overall efficiency.

“We are excited to launch this new subsidiary and further strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional value to our clients,” stated Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D. “By offering comprehensive consulting services through our soon to be formed subsidiary, we can empower our clients to fully realize the potential of 3D printing and achieve their business objectives while at the same time streamlining our operations as we continue to execute on our business objectives.”

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit www.blackwell3d.com for the most up to date news.

About Blackwell 3D Construction Corp.

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. is focused on developing state-of-the-art 3D technologies for use in the construction industry. Our goal is to be able to use our technology to design 3D printed residential structures and that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. In addition, it is our objective to use a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to print the structural components of these residential structures. Our printing process is expected to be highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s review of potential financing and strategic alternatives, the Company’s research and development efforts, the Company’s prospects for 2024, and the Company’s ability to fine tune its operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Blackwell 3D's ability to continue as a going concern; Blackwell 3D's ability raise additional capital to fund its business on acceptable terms or at all; Blackwell 3D's ability to negotiate and consummate a financing or other strategic transaction; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates and variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blackwell 3D's business; the risk of downturns in the market and Blackwell 3D's industry; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Blackwell 3D; risks related to Blackwell 3D's limited operating history and history of losses; the timing of expected business milestones; Blackwell 3D's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Blackwell 3D's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Blackwell 3D's ability to expand internationally; the viability of Blackwell 3D's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; government regulations and Blackwell 3D's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the most recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) along with additional disclosure made available with the OTC Markets Group Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@BLACKWELL3D.COM

+1 (702) 718-0807