FTC Solar Announces 1GW Tracker Supply Agreement with Dunlieh Energy

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI) (“FTC Solar”), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, and Dunlieh Energy, (“Dunlieh”) announced today that FTC will be supplying trackers for over one gigawatt of solar projects for Dunlieh beginning in 2025.

The first project expected under the agreement is the Situla Energy Project, a 500-megawatt utility-scale solar and battery facility under development in Banner County, Nebraska, approximately 30 miles east of the Wyoming border. In addition to providing clean, renewable energy, the project is expected to generate more than 225 local construction jobs and contribute more than $1.4 million annually in nameplate capacity taxes, most of which will go to local schools and the county. Tracker delivery on the project is expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

“FTC Solar has impressive, high-quality tracker technology that is incredibly fast, safe, and easy to install,” said Thaer Flieh, CEO of Dunlieh Energy. “The Situla project is poised to provide great value to the community, and FTC’s highly constructible design will lend itself incredibly well for that and other future developments.”

“We’re very pleased to have been selected by Dunlieh for this one-gigawatt agreement,” commented Yann Brandt, FTC Solar’s President and CEO. “With our robust product lineup across 1P and 2P technologies, along with excellent customer service, we stand ready to help our new customer, Dunlieh, optimize each individual project site.”

FTC Solar adds this material supply agreement to a recently announced relationship with Strata Clean Energy as well as new project details with Sandhills Energy in the past quarter.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

About Dunlieh Energy

At Dunlieh Energy, we're on a mission to accelerate the transition to clean energy by solving energy problems and bringing new generation capacity to areas that lack energy supply. Developing sustainable energy projects including solar PV, energy storage and green hydrogen, our goal is to build a green future for the next generation.

