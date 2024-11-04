Sify Technologies Partners with Cisco ThousandEyes to Help Enterprises Accelerate their Digital Transformation Journey

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider, today announced its partnership with Cisco ThousandEyes, a software by Cisco Systems that enables organizations manage their digital experiences across internet and cloud. Sify’s capabilities in managed services, data centre solutions, and its expertise in the local market, paired with Cisco's advanced networking and IT infrastructure, brings immense value and benefits to customers of both companies.

Having been managing business-critical networks for over 2 decades, Sify’s Managed Network Services (MNS) offers a range of infrastructure, networking, and automation skills, along with the right tools, processes, and capabilities to help enterprises devise a future-ready network strategy, integrate and connect to any cloud, and consolidate and manage complex networks. On the other hand, Cisco ThousandEyes is a software tool by Cisco that helps organizations detect, diagnose, remediate, predict, and optimize conditions impacting connected experiences across any domain.

Sify's comprehensive network and data centre services seamlessly integrates with Cisco's ThousandEyes, offering unified monitoring and visibility solutions across the entire network, from on-premises to the cloud. This integration provides customers with enhanced visibility, through detailed insights into the application’s performance and user experience by monitoring network paths, internet routing, and SaaS application performance. Sify's expertise ensures that these insights are actionable and integrated into the overall network management strategy.

Additionally, Sify's operational capabilities complement Cisco’s ThousandEyes by enabling proactive identification and resolution of performance issues, thereby ensuring high availability and reliability of digital services. The partnership also allows for scalable and customized deployments, tailored to specific business needs. Sify's robust support capabilities, combined with Cisco's support network, provides a strong and responsive customer service ecosystem, ensuring businesses can quickly address any challenges and optimize their digital experience platforms.

Pranesh Babu, Global Practice Head Network Digital Services, Network Managed Services at Sify said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Cisco, a respected leader in the IT space. This collaboration with Cisco’s ThousandEyes drives network observability for customers, whereby they can quickly identify and diagnose network outages early enough to minimise or avoid business impact, make better-informed decisions and streamline work for application and network monitoring teams, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and improving business outcomes.”

Ashok Shivashankar, Director, Sales, Cisco India and SAARC said, “Partnership at Cisco is at the heart of everything we do. By combining the advanced IT capabilities of Cisco ThousandEyes with Sify’s market expertise in Managed Network Services and data center solutions, we are poised to help businesses achieve operational excellence and elevate customer satisfaction to new heights.”

About Sify Technologies

A multiple times winner of the Golden Peacock award for Corporate Governance from the Institute of Directors, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions & services provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies, Sify Infinit Spaces limited, Sify Digital Services limited and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2024, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

