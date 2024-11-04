Haleon Selects Vistar Media as Preferred Global Partner for Programmatic Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising





NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haleon , a global leader in consumer healthcare, has chosen Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media , as its preferred partner for programmatic OOH across all key markets. Through this partnership, Vistar will collaborate with Publicis , Haleon’s media agency, to power OOH campaigns worldwide—leveraging Vistar’s advanced technology to maximize impact and media efficiency.

As a globally renowned leader in consumer health, Haleon’s decision to select Vistar as their preferred partner underscores the strategic importance of DOOH in their media strategy. By leveraging Vistar’s industry-leading demand-side platform (DSP), Haleon can execute data-driven, highly personalized DOOH campaigns at scale, ensuring their commitment to quality, transparency and sustainability is reflected in every market. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Haleon's continued investment in premium, impactful media channels.

Karan Singh, Vistar Media’s UK General Manager, highlighted: “We’re incredibly honored to be chosen by Haleon as their global partner for programmatic OOH. It’s inspiring to collaborate with a brand that not only values innovative solutions but also strives to create meaningful impact through responsible, high-quality media. We’re excited to bring our technology to Haleon’s campaigns, helping them connect with people in more impactful and efficient ways.”

This collaboration reflects Haleon’s ongoing efforts to ensure greater control over its media investments, aligning with its quality media initiative. Vistar’s programmatic OOH capabilities, combined with Publicis’ global success, enable Haleon to deliver impactful campaigns while maintaining its sustainability goals. With OOH recognized as one of the most carbon-efficient media channels , this partnership supports Haleon’s drive to reduce the environmental footprint of its advertising efforts.

“Haleon is always seeking the best ways to connect with consumers while staying true to our sustainability mission,” said Brook Minto, Global Investment Director, Marketing Edge at Haleon. “Partnering with Vistar Media lets us push boundaries in digital out-of-home advertising, combining innovation with purpose. Their expertise and cutting-edge technology empower us to elevate the quality of our media investments globally, in a way that truly aligns with our values.”

This partnership allows Haleon to elevate their global media presence, ensuring their brands connect with consumers across a dynamic and premium OOH environment, powered by Vistar Media's programmatic capabilities.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server, Cortex CMS system and Adstruc traditional OOH planning tool – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 30 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon’s product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its longstanding brands - such as Sensodyne, Panadol, Otrivin, Polident, Corsodyl and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding. For more information, please visit www.haleon.com .

Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

Kyle@broadsheetcomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db266a67-2138-416f-abd1-3f0bb92f0486