Black Kite Recognized in the 2024 Red Dot Design Awards

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Kite , the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence, today announced that it was recognized with the “Red Dot” distinction for the 2024 Red Dot Design Awards. The company’s supply chain module earned the coveted distinction for the interface and user experience design category.

Black Kite’s supply chain module enables customers to identify and manage supply chain risks across their vendor network, extending from 3rd- to 6th-parties. This solution provides customers the ability to automatically discover hidden relationships, identify company and software product concentration risks, get ahead of zero-day events that could cascade back to them through the supply chain, and discover the geographic distribution of their supply chain’s IT infrastructure. The design of this module is unique in the market not only because of its level of intelligence, but because of its intuitive and multidimensional design. This allows customers to navigate the complexity of an interconnected supply chain network and respond to imminent risks with ease, which earned it a “Red Dot” distinction this year.

“Creating superior user experiences is a critical part of empowering our customers to easily and effectively manage their third-party cyber risk,” said Chuck Schauber, Chief Product Officer at Black Kite. “Our design team works hard to build intuitive, easy-to-use, attractive interfaces for our solutions, and the Red Dot Award recognition is a testament to their innovation.”

The Red Dot Design Award is among the world’s most esteemed design competitions, known for its internationally recognized "Red Dot" seal, symbolizing exceptional design quality. To capture the field's diversity, the competition is organized into three categories: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concept. Each year, winning designs are celebrated in yearbooks, featured in museums, and showcased online.

“Our main goal when designing our supply chain module was to provide users with the clearest view of their existing vendor relationships,” said Seden Aysu Sav, UI/UX designer at Black Kite. “Considering the complexity of these connections, this was a more challenging task than it appeared. Winning the Red Dot award is a testament to the impact of our work, and we are proud to have developed a unique tool that reveals critical insights into supply chain risk.”

