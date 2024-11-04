SAGA Metals to “Ring Opening Bell” at Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. (“TSXV: SAGA”) (“FSE: 20H”) (“SAGA” or the “Company”), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce it will ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET to commemorate its IPO listing and commencement of trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SAGA” on September 24, 2024.

The event will be hosted in-person at the TMX Market Centre, located in the heart of downtown Toronto’s Financial District, where Mike Stier, CEO & Director, and Michael Garagan, CGO & Director will be joined by other members of the team responsible for executing SAGA’s listing.

Market Open and Market Close Ceremonies at Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) provide an opportunity to generate exposure for listed companies on TSX and TSX Venture Exchange. The events are hosted in-person and broadcast live on BNN Bloomberg. The events are also live streamed to YouTube, featured on TSX.com and TMX.com, and shared through Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Audiences are invited to watch the ceremony live by joining the live stream on November 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Following the ceremony, a recording of the event will be publicly available via TMX Group’s YouTube channel.

“We are honored to ring the opening bell at the TSX on behalf of our team and valued shareholders,” stated Mike Stier, CEO & Director of SAGA Metals Corp. “This next chapter for our Company has been off to a great start and we are excited about the enhanced visibility and opportunities our IPO on the TSXV brings, allowing us to better engage with our investors and stakeholders.”

SAGA’s Initial Public Offering (IPO)

On September 23, 2024, the Company announced the successful closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) consisting of 2,320,750 hard dollar units of the Company (the “HD Units”) at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 167,166 standard flow-through units of the Company (the “Standard FT Units”) at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 1,250,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the “Charity FT Units”) at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,758,500, pursuant to the Company’s final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the “Prospectus”). See full news release here.

Subsequently, the Company announced the launch of a second tranche of the prospectus offering with the intent of filling the remainder of the available securities under the offering including the Agent’s overallotment option. See full news release here.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18-kilometer east-west trend, with a confirmed 14-kilometer section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U 3 O 8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps.

In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

SAGA also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

