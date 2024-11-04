Hasbro and Scooter’s Coffee® Bring the Sweet Adventures of CANDY LAND® to Life with New Character-Inspired Menu Items

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Mr. Mint, Queen Frostine, Jolly Gumdrop, Gramma Nutt, and King Candy are bringing the magical and nostalgic world of CANDY LAND to Scooter’s Coffee, under license from Hasbro, a leading toy and game company.

Your adventure to the Candy Castle begins when you Scoot On Around™ to one of our 825+ Scooter’s Coffee locations in 30 states nationwide. New menu items are now available that bring together the sweet adventure of CANDY LAND with new and returning holiday flavors including:

The Mr. Mint Mocha, enhancing our signature mocha with a cool kick of peppermint topped with whipped cream and peppermint chips (served hot, iced, or blended)

The Mr. Mint Hot Chocolate, combining chocolate and peppermint for a classic holiday treat topped with whipped cream and peppermint chips

The Queen Frostine Sugar Cookie Latte, adding a sparkling new touch to a returning winter favorite with rich white mocha and buttery, slightly spiced cookie flavors (served hot, iced, or blended)

The Queen Frostine Sugar Cookie, a buttery melt-in-your-mouth sugar cookie with cream cheese frosting and blue sugar crystals

The Gramma Nutt Latte, a warm and comforting creation featuring cinnamon, brown sugar, and hazelnut flavors with espresso (served hot, iced, or blended)

The Gramma Nutt Cold Brew, featuring our slow-steeped cold brew mixed with cinnamon, brown sugar, and hazelnut topped with hazelnut cold foam and salted toffee sprinkles

The Jolly Gumdrop Smoothie, a colorful frosty confection blending tart cherry with our rich smoothie base and topped with whipped cream and gumdrops

The King Candy Cake Bite, infusing white cake with fizzy popping candy and coating each bite with white candy, finished with crunchy candy and a sprinkle of shimmering gold on top

New kid's offerings including a gingerbread-themed Kid's Combo Box, a Jolly Gumdrop Lil' Smiley™ Smoothie, and a kid's temperature Mr. Mint Hot Chocolate

Start your own adventure to Candy Castle! Exclusive Scooter’s Coffee and CANDY LAND merchandise is available at scooterscoffee.com including CANDY LAND themed tumblers (large and kid’s sizes), striped pajamas for the whole family, and warm and cozy beanies. CANDY LAND tumblers are available at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations while supplies last.

Menu items are available now. Visit scooterscoffee.com or download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to find your nearest Scooter’s Coffee location.

Candy Land® and Hasbro and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. ©2024 Hasbro.

Media Kit Availability

Graphics for each limited time drink, video b-roll of a Scooter's Coffee location with CANDY LAND and holiday decor, and general Scooter's Coffee photo and logos can be downloaded here: Media Kit Download





About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.





About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee uses only the finest coffee beans in the world, which are roasted by its affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha, Nebraska. In over 25 years of business, the key to Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter’s Coffee‘s network includes more than 825 stores in 30 states and is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation. Scooter’s Coffee ranked #13 on Yelp’s 2023 list of 50 Most Loved Brands in the U.S. and ranked #2 on Franchise Times Fast & Serious 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises in 2024.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com or call 877-494-7004. To connect with Scooter's Coffee, visit Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X

