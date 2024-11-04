Lepide Unveils Version 24.3 of its Data Security Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lepide, a leading provider of data security solutions, is excited to announce the release of version 24.3 of the Lepide Data Security Platform. This latest update brings advanced features aimed at enhancing security and introducing AI-powered insights.

Key Features of Lepide Data Security Platform 24.3

Lepide Trust (Beta): With this update, Lepide introduces a new comprehensive permissions management system, designed to simplify and automate the process of removing excessive permissions. Currently in beta, this is a vital feature for businesses looking to bolster their security strategies and safeguard sensitive information from unauthorized access. Lepide IQ: AI-Powered Report Summaries Version 24.3 introduces Lepide IQ, an AI helper that offers quick, concise summaries of security reports. Instead of sifting through lengthy reports, users can leverage this AI tool to extract key insights in seconds. Lepide IQ ensures that organizations can stay agile by providing essential information on demand, saving valuable time in decision-making processes. Nasuni Auditing Support In response to growing user demand, Lepide has expanded its auditing capabilities to include support for Nasuni File Servers. Users can now audit file and folder modifications across Nasuni environments, enhancing visibility into changes made to critical files, bolstering security, and ensuring compliance with regulations. Additional Improvements and Bug Fixes The update also delivers improvements to the data discovery and classification module, increasing its functionality and accuracy. Additionally, several minor bug fixes have been made to improve overall platform performance.

Lepide CEO, Aidan Simister, commented on the release: “With version 24.3, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in data security management. By introducing new tools like Lepide IQ and Lepide Protect, we’re empowering our customers to protect their data more effectively and streamline security operations.

“Lepide Protect makes least privilege a line of business problem. When data protection is in the hands of key stakeholders within all aspects of the business, that’s when we will see real adoption of concepts like Zero Trust.”

About Lepide

Lepide is a global provider of data security solutions designed to help organizations manage, monitor, and secure their data. With a focus on auditing, permissions management, data discovery, and more, Lepide offers comprehensive tools that empower companies to safeguard sensitive information and meet compliance requirements.

For more information on the Lepide Data Security Platform, visit https://www.lepide.com/

Contact:

Daniela Davila

PR Manager

Daniela@intelligentrelations.com