Porsche Canada kicks off collaboration with ROYALMOUNT in Montreal

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is pleased to announce a collaboration with ROYALMOUNT in Montreal. This cooperation highlights both companies’ aspirations in providing unique luxury customer experiences with a desire to promote sustainable living.

For the grand opening celebration of the new retail and lifestyle destination, a new Macan Turbo Electric in Provence exterior paint colour was on display. Now at Canadian Porsche Centres, the Macan Electric is the brand’s latest all-electric sports car.

Visitors driving to the location will have the option to use the valet parking sponsored by Porsche. Valet customers will also be able to enjoy the Porsche Lounge or admire one of the newest electrified Porsche models on display in the parking area.

Moreover, six destination chargers are available with priority for Porsche owners therefore enhancing their experience.

This collaboration is part of the sports car maker’s strategy to bring the excitement and fascination for Porsche to a new audience in an innovative fashion. Another example is the recent opening of its Porsche NOW pop-up locations. A temporary retail format, Porsche NOW sales pop-ups are located in urban centers or in shopping malls and create a place where guests can experience the Porsche brand in a new and exciting manner.

About ROYALMOUNT

ROYALMOUNT is a new Montreal destination located in the heart of midtown, where connectivity, creativity, and sustainability meet and thrive. The district will be among the first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use developments in the Americas, as well as the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. As of summer 2024, ROYALMOUNT will be accessible year-round from the De la Savane metro station via a climate-controlled enclosed Skybridge. Conceived by real estate development and management Company, Carbonleo, ROYALMOUNT aims to bring the best brands, experiences, and offerings to Quebec. The first phase will consist of an 824,000 sq ft indoor and outdoor, two-level retail and lifestyle complex. lt will feature retailers, restaurants, experiential attractions, an elevated linear park as well as a 1.8-hectare urban park.

For more information on ROYALMOUNT, visit www.royalmount.com

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/



