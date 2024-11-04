Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Earn More National Honors

Five Jellystone Park locations named Park of the Year finalists by the Outdoor Hospitality Industry association.

Camp-Resorts in New Hampshire, Ohio, and Texas recognized



SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Jellystone Park locations have been named finalists in the Park of the Year awards competition hosted annually by OHI, the outdoor hospitality industry association.

Three Jellystone Park locations are contenders for the Medium Park of the Year honor, which is awarded to the nation’s best campground with between 101 and 250 sites. The three Jellystone Park finalists in this category are the Camp-Resort near Columbus, Ohio; the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Milton, New Hampshire; and the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The Jellystone Park location near Houston in Waller, Texas is a finalist in two different OHI awards categories: Large Park of the Year, for campgrounds with 251 to 499 sites, and Plan-It-Green Friendly Park of the Year. The Plan-It-Green Award recognizes parks that demonstrate continued leadership, innovation, and commitment to running an environmentally friendly park.

The Jellystone Park Camp-Resort outside of Cleveland in North Lawrence, Ohio is a finalist for OHI’s Mega Park of the Year award, which is given to a park with more than 500 sites. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

OHI’s Park of the Year winners will be announced Nov. 5 during the association’s Awards of Excellence Luncheon in Oklahoma City, Okla.

These nominations are the latest in a string of accolades for the Jellystone Park brand. Recently, Jellystone Park locations near Dallas, Texas; Mill Run, Pennsylvania; and Jackson, Mississippi were all ranked among the top six RV parks in the United States in USATODAY’s 10Best 2024 Readers’ Choice competition. The Jellystone Park brand has also recently received honors and recognition from national media outlets such as Good Housekeeping, the Travel Channel, and U.S. News & World Report.



Jellystone Park locations are famous for their fun attractions such as pools, water slides, and mini golf, organized family activities such as foam parties, wagon rides, and dance parties and theme weekends filled with plentiful interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, Cindy Bear and Ranger Smith. For more information about these and other Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada, please visit www.jellystonepark.com.



About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

