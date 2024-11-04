The Rise of Sawmill Machinery Market: A $2,018.73 Million Industry Dominated by Tech Giants - HewSaw, BID Group Technologies Ltd. and SAB - SÄGEWERKSANLAGEN GMBH | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Sawmill Machinery Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type (Fixed Sawmills and Portable Sawmills), Application (Woodworking Industry and Forestry), and Geography”, the global Sawmill Machinery market is observing significant growth owing to flourishing manufacturing and construction industry. For Detailed Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/sawmill-machinery-market







The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Sawmill Machinery market comprises a vast array of fixed sawmills and portable sawmills which are expected to register strength during the coming years.





For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Sawmill Machinery Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010633/







Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Sawmill Machinery Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Sawmill Machinery Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing urbanization and infrastructure development globally, valued at $1,419.42 million in 2023, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023–2031.

The increasing demand for wood and wood-based products, including wooden furniture and artifacts, in the commercial and residential sectors fuels the market growth in North America. Growing product development in the sawmill machinery sphere is driving the growth of the sawmill machinery market. In 2023, Wood-Mizer, Indianapolis, Indiana-based company, introduced its WB2000 industrial sawmill at LIGNA 2023 in Hannover, Germany.

The trade-in forest products cover the spectrum from raw wood products, such as wood logs and wood chips, to highly processed wood products, including furniture and fine paper. In the wood products sector, some countries specialize in the production of raw wood, others in various aspects of processing, while still others produce both raw wood and processed value-added wood. Lumber is the most widely used product produced in the solid wood sector of the forestry industry and is the most intensively traded worldwide. It is typically used for structural purposes in construction as well as furniture, flooring, and woodwork. Wood panels such as plywood are the second most traded wood products. Rising wood product demand from industries such as manufacturing, construction, paper, packaging, and others fuels the requirement for sawmill machinery to convert wood logs into lumber. According to the World Bank, the demand for timber wood is expected to quadruple by 2050, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for sawmill machinery in the coming years.

Sawmill machines are power-driven machines used for sawing into rough-squared sections into planks and boards. A sawmill is equipped with planning, tenoning, and molding machines for finishing wood processes. A sawmill works by cutting logs into lumber with the help of large bandsaw blades. The same process is repeated log by log to produce high volumes of rough-cut lumber. The European wood-based industries include a wide range of downstream operations, such as woodworking, as well as applications in the substantial sectors of the furniture industry, pulp & paper manufacturing and converting industries, and the printing industry. The highest gross value added (GVA) in the EU's wood-based industries was reported for pulp, paper, and production of paper products (34% or US$49.79billion). Printing and printing-related service activities accounted for 16% of the GVA of wood-based industries, while furniture manufacturing and wood and wood product manufacturing each accounted for between 23% and 27%.





Stay Updated on The Latest Sawmill Machinery Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010633/







The sawmilling operation in converting wood logs into lumber resulted in the production of byproducts such as hog fuel, wood chips, shavings, sawdust, trim blocks, cross-cut timbers, and others. From the byproducts mentioned above, the wood pellets and compressed wood bricks are produced and burned with high efficiency and lower carbon emissions to produce combined heat and power for various industrial applications. In addition, demand for power generated from renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, wood biomass, geothermal, and others is expected to increase in the coming years, which will eventually fuel the requirement for wood biomass products. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the electricity generated from biomass and waste in the world was valued at 3,024 trillion British thermal units (BTU) in 2022, which increased from 2,988 trillion (BTU) in 2021. Such a rise in power generation from wood biomass resulted in fueling the demand for wood biomass raw materials produced from sawmilling, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for sawmill machinery during the forecast period

Geographical Insights: North America dominated the sawmill machinery market in 2023 with a share of 40.2%; it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period and account for 39.1% share by 2031.





Sawmill Machinery Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

The global Sawmill Machinery market is segmented based on type, and application.





Based on type, the Sawmill Machinery market is segmented as fixed sawmills and portable sawmills.





Based on application, the Sawmill Machinery market is segmented into woodworking industry, and forestry.





The Sawmill Machinery market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Sawmill Machinery Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010633/







Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Sawmill Machinery Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

HewSaw

BID Group Technologies Ltd.

SAB - SÄGEWERKSANLAGEN GMBH

Advanced Sawmill Machinery Inc.

Esterer WD GmbH

AriVislanda AB

Mendes Máquinas

Simon Möhringer Anlagenbau GmbH

PRIMULTINI s.r.l.

McDonough Manufacturing Company

Corley MFG

Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH

Hurdle Machine Works, Inc.

Salem Equipment, Inc.

USNR, LLC

Optimil Machinery Inc.

RPM International Inc

A.COSTA-RIGHI S.R.L.

OI. Innovation Co., Ltd.





These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Sawmill Machinery Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"RPM International Inc. officially opened the doors to its new Innovation Center of Excellence in Greensboro, North Carolina."





"McDonough has recently begun work on a revolutionary new AutoMAXX resaw system"





"AriVislanda merges with sister company Milltech"





"Veisto Oy and Versowood entered into a contract on 15 March 2022 to acquire the Kissakoski Sawmill, which Veisto Oy owns, and transfer its operations to Versowood in July 2022."





For Region-Specific Market Data, Check Out Brief Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010633/







Sawmill Machinery Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Europe held the largest sawmill machinery market share in 2023 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. France, Germany, Russia, Italy, and the UK are the major countries in the sawmill machinery market in Europe. These countries are known for their strong focus on the development of the construction sector in Europe. With rising initiatives for carbon emission reduction, many developed and developing European countries are adopting sustainable energy production practices, including the use of pellets. According to the European Pellet Council, the annual consumption of 27 million metric tons of pellets makes Europe the world's largest pellet consumer. The European Union (EU28) witnessed a considerable increase of ~1.8 million metric tons in 2018, with the UK leading the industrial use of pellets. As per the data provided by Foreign Agriculture Services in 2023, the EU's wood pellet consumption reached a new high of 24.8 million metric tons in 2022, owing primarily to growing household use. Thus, the demand for wood is high in the region, driving the need for woodworking tools such as sawmill machinery.

Germany has an enormous number of businesses engaged in the fabrication of roundwood for the construction sector. The roundwood production requires sawmill machinery to a large extent. The sawmill machinery market in Germany is primarily driven by aspects such as the continuously growing demand for wood and wooden products in the construction industry, the need for wooden pallets in the retail sector, and the vast presence of key companies in Germany. Key market players in the country undertake geographic expansions, product launches, and acquisitions. Government initiatives for sustainable infrastructure development projects also make Germany one of the crucial markets for sawmill machinery in Europe. According to the Hauptverband Deutsche Bauindustrie (HDB), the construction industry is anticipated to contribute substantially to Germany's GDP in the coming years. The expansion of this industry is majorly attributed to a surge in commercial infrastructure construction projects, as the country serves as one of the key tourist destinations in Europe. In addition, export activities of wood and wood-based products are supporting the sawmill machinery market growth.





For In-Depth Market Forecasts and Analysis, Request PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010633/







Challenges and Future Outlook:

The demand for sawmill machinery in the French wood industry is growing continuously owing to the increased adoption of timber in construction. In 2020, the French government stated new guidelines for the construction of public infrastructure. As per the plan, public buildings must be built using ~50% timber or other natural materials. Further, France has the fourth highest forest cover in Europe, accounting for ~31% of its total land area. Every year, 38.8 million cubic meters of wood is produced, of which 10.3 million cubic meters is used for industrial wood, 20 million cubic meters is used for timber, and 8.5 million cubic meters is used for energy. Owing to the high forestation and wood production capacity in the country, the export activities of wood products are also high. France exports wood products to Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, and the UK. The construction industry is a major part of the French economy. It retains more than ~25% of the total financing and accounts for ~5% of the country's GDP. The developing construction of commercial and residential buildings is anticipated to boost the application of the sawmill machinery market in France.

The sawmilling industry plays a crucial role in exploiting one of the earth's most valuable natural resources, i.e., wood. Sawmill machinery is employed to cut logs into lumber, a process that supports a wide variety of manufacturing businesses, from building materials to furniture. The tools and materials required for this work have changed significantly over time. In the past, sawmills were predominantly operated manually, which relied on manual labor and simple machines. In recent years, there has been a significant shift toward automation and robotics, changing the way sawmills operate. Automated machines handle tasks that were once performed manually, from cutting logs to sorting the finished lumber. This change accelerates the production process and makes it safer. Moreover, workers are less exposed to the dangerous aspects of sawmill work owing to the robotics and automation in sawmill machinery.

Wravor d.o.o., a sawmill machinery manufacturer, incorporates automation and optimization systems to streamline operations and maximize efficiency in Wravor WRC1250AC. These systems use sensors, computer algorithms, and real-time data analysis to optimize wood positioning, cutting patterns, and material flow. By automating repetitive tasks and optimizing production, sawmills can achieve higher throughput and less waste. Sawmill market players are engaged in adopting collaborative strategies such as partnerships to develop technologically advanced products. In May 2022, Wolftek partnered with Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH. In partnership, the companies aimed at advancing sawmill machinery solutions and technical assistance on the market in Canada. Such initiatives toward modern technological developments in sawmill machinery are expected to be the key future trend in the sawmill machinery market in the coming years.





Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00010633/







Conclusion:

Sawmill machines are power-driven machines used for sawing into rough-squared sections into planks and boards. A sawmill is equipped with planning, tenoning, and molding machines for finishing wood processes. A sawmill works by cutting logs into lumber with the help of large bandsaw blades. North America holds the largest market share in 2023 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. A strong construction industry, wide forest area, and increased demand for energy are a few of the factors driving the market. Moreover, the Agriculture Ministry in Germany, in 2023, suggested increasing the wood quota in residential construction by 30%. Continuous growth in the construction industry is projected to increase the demand for wood in the coming years.

With projected growth to $2,018.73 million by 2031, the Sawmill Machinery Market represents a significant opportunity for component providers, system technology integrators, investors, system manufacturers, and industry stakeholders. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.





Related Report Titles:





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: