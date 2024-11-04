Winner Automotive Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Diver Chevrolet

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winner Automotive Group, a premier automotive group known for its commitment to exceptional customer service and a diverse selection of top-tier brands, proudly announces the acquisition of Diver Chevrolet. This acquisition enhances Winner Automotive Group’s dealership portfolio, which already includes Audi, Ford, Hyundai, Subaru, and Volkswagen in Delaware, as well as Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, Porsche, Bentley, MG, Maxus, and Renault in Ukraine.





Located in Wilmington, DE, Diver Chevrolet has built a long-standing reputation for quality, reliability, and community involvement. With this acquisition, Winner Automotive Group is excited to bring its innovative and customer-centric approach to the Chevrolet brand, offering customers an expanded range of vehicle options, services, and financing solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Diver Chevrolet into the Winner Automotive Group family. This acquisition aligns with our vision of offering customers a comprehensive automotive experience and we are grateful for the support of the Diver family and team that has built such a solid foundation for our future success,” said Michael Hynansky, Owner of Winner Automotive Group. “Diver Chevrolet has a storied history and a loyal customer base, and we look forward to upholding its legacy while adding our expertise and resources to deliver a best-in-class sales and service experience.”

Customers can look forward to a seamless integration, with familiar faces and the same trusted service, now backed by Winner Automotive Group’s global network and resources. Winner Automotive Group remains committed to being a positive force in the community. This acquisition furthers its ability to contribute to local organizations and initiatives, ensuring that every customer experience is rooted in the values of trust, service, and excellence.

Winner is a dynamic, global business that spans industries including automotive retail and distribution, real estate, construction, and agriculture. Winner’s reach, geographically and across sectors, has deepened their understanding of customer service, allowing them to deliver a world-class experience at each dealership. The international reach has driven new perspectives to go above and beyond for customers, offering an unmatched automotive experience.

