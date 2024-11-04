Brunswick Corporation Reports Another Successful Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show with Record Sales and Continued Share Gains

METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today revealed another record-breaking performance at the 2024 Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), with continued outboard engine market share growth and record unit sales for several of its premium brands. Some notable highlights for Brunswick during this five-day event included:

Mercury Marine reported record outboard market share for the seventh consecutive year in Ft. Lauderdale, accounting for an all-time high 58% of all outboard engines at the event and 74% of all outboards in the on-water portion of the show (an increase of 6% over 2023).

reported record outboard market share for the seventh consecutive year in Ft. Lauderdale, accounting for an all-time high 58% of all outboard engines at the event and 74% of all outboards in the on-water portion of the show (an increase of 6% over 2023). Sea Ray set a new Ft. Lauderdale record for units sold, beating last year’s record and finishing the show with strong retail revenue while launching the new 250 Outboard and 270 SDX Outboard during a media event, and providing a ‘sneak peek’ of the 230 SDX Outboard.

beating last year’s record and finishing the show with strong retail revenue while launching the new 250 Outboard and 270 SDX Outboard during a media event, and providing a ‘sneak peek’ of the 230 SDX Outboard. Boston Whaler reported increased unit sales and retail revenue versus the 2023 show, including a strong mix of larger boats, with half of the units sold being 30’ and above. In addition, Whaler launched the all-new 330 Vantage during a media event. The new flagship of the Vantage range was very well received by the media and consumers, leading to double-digit sales during the show.

reported increased unit sales and retail revenue versus the 2023 show, including a strong mix of larger boats, with half of the units sold being 30’ and above. In addition, Whaler launched the all-new 330 Vantage during a media event. The new flagship of the Vantage range was very well received by the media and consumers, leading to double-digit sales during the show. Navan was officially introduced to the North American market and was very well received by the media and dealers in attendance, leading to the sale of both a C30 and a S30 model.

was officially introduced to the North American market and was very well received by the media and dealers in attendance, leading to the sale of both a C30 and a S30 model. Navico Group products were again installed on most US OEM boats and international models. Additionally, there was a strong showing for the Fathom e-power system, Simrad’s latest technology, and the all new Lenco Pro Control auto-leveling solution. FLIBS was also the first public showing of the Elite FS 10- and 12-inch displays.

Flite not only had its own showcase at FLIBS but was also present in most Brunswick brand exhibits, highlighting the many synergies across Brunswick. A Fliteboard was also mounted on one of the Navan boats in the exhibit.

“Ft. Lauderdale has been an outstanding venue for Brunswick, especially for Mercury Marine and our premium brands and products, and the 2024 show was no exception, with several record performances,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “FLIBS surpassed expectations despite the ongoing market challenges and changeable weather all week. Sea Ray and Boston Whaler saw strong global interest and sales, Mercury continues to grow share in US saltwater markets, and Navico Group remains a key partner for most US and international OEMs.”

About Brunswick Corporation