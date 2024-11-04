Ready Aim Interview Gets the Tech World Back on the Horse with Comprehensive Interview Training

Silver Spring, Maryland, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Ready Aim Interview is a communications coaching company that prepares clients for interviews within the tech industry. Founded by 20-year tech veteran and interview coach Jonathan Corrales, the company empowers individuals to ace the highest-level interviews at the biggest tech corporations in the world. With clients ranging from their mid-20s to their early 70s, from junior to senior positions, from citizen to visa status, and within any product-centered subfield, Ready Aim Interview is dedicated to improving the candidate and job-search experience for all.

Setting off his winding trajectory of mentorship and guidance was founder Jonathan Corrales’ position as a volunteer computer science tutor at his university. Two decades of software engineering later—a decade-and-a-half of which consisted of being a hiring manager for over 600 applicants—he observed the ongoing mass tech layoffs happening before him. “Last year, a good friend of mine was let go right before Thanksgiving break. That’s when I understood that I had to do something about this situation, even if it’s just to get my peers’ foot into the door,” he recalls.

In late 2023, Jonathan founded Ready Aim Interview. His first client, a woman on an H-1B visa who had just been laid off, achieved a new position in her field on his advice before her 60 calendar-day grace period ended. A year since his first success, the company has mentored clients who have gone on to work at international tech corporations by passing interview stages with confidence and self-assuredness.

While other parts of a job search, like CV writing and public speaking, are covered during formal education, the pivotal skill of interviewing is seldom taught, and what Jonathan has experienced in his time on both sides of the interview table is that a candidate pulls most of their leverage during the interview itself. “It’s not just acing the interview; it’s equally important to negotiate for benefits or projects during that time. Otherwise, even if you get the job, it’s not going to be what you want,” he explains.

As a white glove service, Ready Aim Interview provides the entire package, from resume and profile writing, crafting tailored responses to expected questions, and behavioral, cultural, and technical interview strategies to conducting mock interviews with personalized feedback, salary negotiation, networking, and search strategies.

“The most interesting part for me is the interview preparation. That’s where I know I can make the most difference,” notes Jonathan. “For example, I myself am a slow learner. Preparing for my career interviews took me hours of effort and lots of mistakes. But the important thing is that I didn’t make mistakes when it counted—during the interview itself.” His sessions with clients construct space for them to make as many mistakes as they’d like. Clients can experiment with and polish their interview strategies until the day comes and their confidence is completely backed by their skill.

The company’s comprehensive system of support empowers candidates to avoid common mistakes, reflect their best selves, and negotiate the best outcomes for lasting careers through meticulous preparation. They offer six available group sessions a week to practice interviews and refine strategies. During a client’s first meeting, Jonathan goes through their career narrative to develop an unforgettable, 5-point elevator pitch that he calls their ‘core stories.’ In the following sessions, depending on the day, clients can participate in mock interviews that include core story practice rounds and behavioral, cultural, and technical questions, in Q&A sessions, and in workshops for conducting pre-interview market research.

The company also provides one-on-one sessions with Jonathan by request. In addition, Ready Aim Interview has recently partnered with an AI company to recommend relevant jobs to its clients. Instituting a one-time-payment business model that enables clients to continue sessions until they achieve their next job, Jonathan is dedicated to continuing his clients’ lasting careers, from searching for relevant postings to the final touchdown.

In early 2025, the company plans to expand its session tracks for specific tech positions, for example, software developers, project managers, and specialist coaches. Further into their timeline, Ready Aim Interview is preparing an outplacement service for businesses to help transition individuals into their next steps during reorganizations.

Ready Aim Interview is committed to rebuilding clients’ confidence throughout their job-search journeys and achieving their goals in careers and lives. “Right now, people are being destroyed in this job market. It’s killing their confidence,” Jonathan reports. “I try to change that landscape and mentor clients on all the things that have worked for me over the years. That’s my way of making a dent in this situation – getting people back to work and getting their confidence back.”

