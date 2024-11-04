2XO Whiskey Releases Second Vintage of Gem of Kentucky, The Only Double Barreled, Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman proudly presents the second vintage of Gem of Kentucky, from his award winning 2XO (“Two Times Oak”) brand. Gem of Kentucky is the only double barreled, single barrel Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey on the market, available just in time for the holidays in its stunning black bottle. Dixon exclusively selected 80 single barrels from stocks of his 35% high rye bourbon mash bill that spent up to a year in new charred oak barrels before bottling. Gem of Kentucky (SRP $199.99) is an annual limited release, available in select markets nationwide and online at ReserveBar.com .

For this year’s release, Dixon partnered with Lexington, Kentucky based glass artist Travis Adams of Trifecta Design Studio to create The Unmined Gem, a one-of-a-kind hand blown glass sculpture that captures the essence of 2XO’s latest Gem of Kentucky expression. In November on Instagram , 2XO will share details on the exclusive opportunity to purchase this presenter.

“Through its contemporary form, internal crystal texturing, and hand etched details, The Unmined Gem fuses hand blown glass with a premier bourbon offering that any collector would be proud to own,” says Travis. “The hand-etched details of the presenter draw inspiration from central Kentucky’s topography, while the form itself references classic stills and my childhood memories of cracking geodes to reveal the crystals within. I love what Dixon has done with this Gem release and am proud to be a part of the 2XO family.”

Each Gem of Kentucky barrel is unique and identified by the barrel number on the front label of each bottle. Some barrels are sweeter with notes of chocolate, cinnamon, and toasted marshmallow that flow into baking spices. Other barrels are more savory with notes of dark red fruits, nutmeg, and a black pepper spice.

“This release of Gem of Kentucky is big, rich, viscous, heavy on the palate but with a balance of sweetness and spice,” says Dixon. “Gem of Kentucky is unique, because it’s the only double barreled, single barrel on the market. What better way to pair it than with a unique presenter, inspired by the black glass of the bottle and gold details? Travis really hit it out of the park with his creation, and I can’t wait for some 2XO fans to own one of these sculptures for themselves.”

Gem of Kentucky follows previous award winning 2XO releases, including American Oak (94 points from Wine Enthusiast, 2024 ASCOT Gold), French Oak (90 points from IWSC), The Sneakerhead Blend (new release), The Kiawah Blend (93 points from Whisky Advocate, 2024 SFWSC Gold, 2024 ASCOT Gold), The Tribute Blend (2024 SFWSC Gold, 2024 ASCOT Gold), The Innkeeper’s Blend (2023 SFWSC Gold, 2023 ASCOT Double Platinum), and The Phoenix Blend (2023 SFWSC Double Gold, 2023 ASCOT Double Platinum). Gem of Kentucky should be sipped neat, or on the rocks, and as with all 2XO Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys, enjoyed responsibly.

All 2XO Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys are brought to life in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits. Together, Dixon and Prestige Beverage Group aim to offer the most unique, sought-after whiskeys to spirits enthusiasts everywhere. Learn more about 2XO and Gem of Kentucky at www.2xowhiskey.com and follow @2xowhiskey on Instagram .

About 2XO:

2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was created by renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman. Dixon grew up on the Kentucky whiskey trail infusing the learnings from industry legends with his culinary expertise from running his family’s business, the famed and James Beard award-winning Beaumont Inn. He was originally known for his high-proof, robust Kentucky Owl Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskey blends, a brand he relaunched in 2014 from his great-great grandfather, C.M. Dedman, after it went dark in 1916 around the time of Prohibition.

2XO, meaning Two Times Oak, refers to the blending process Dixon pioneered where every 2XO expression has additional oak exposure. The additional oak interaction builds the sweetness to balance out the spice from the rye in the mash bills and creates a unique combination of intense flavors, character, and complexity with each expression.

The 2XO brand consists of an everyday blend offering (Oak Series), a series of limited-time, small batch blend offerings (Icon Series), and a series of single barrel releases (Gem of Kentucky). Dixon’s blends have garnered awards and recognition, earning their place among the finest American whiskeys in recent memory. He has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Robb Report, Esquire, Food and Wine, Playboy, Maxim, Garden & Gun, Whisky Advocate, and more.

About Prestige Beverage Group:

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, and LANA Tequila. For more information about Prestige, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com .

