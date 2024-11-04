SWGT Launches deWork: The World’s First Zero-Commission, Gamified Work Marketplace





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWG Global Ltd. has officially launched the MVP of deWork , a groundbreaking zero-commission decentralized work marketplace powered by the SWGT token, listed on multiple exchanges (MEXC, Gate, Bitget, Bitmart, Lbank) June 2024. The team has been working on a much anticipated product launch for over a year, and now they are delivering on their promises.

In line with the commitment to advancing a fair and accessible digital economy, deWork redefines freelance work through blockchain innovation, offering a platform where freelancers retain full control of their earnings, pay no commissions, and experience work as a gamified, rewarding journey.

Unlike traditional freelance platforms that impose up to 20% in commissions, deWork’s decentralized model ensures that workers keep 100% of their earnings, addressing a critical need for fair compensation in the global gig economy. Through the use of blockchain technology, deWork eliminates intermediaries, streamlines payments, and delivers a transparent, secure environment for professionals to connect directly with clients. Smart contracts drive the system, enabling instant, frictionless transactions and building trust through an immutable, decentralized ledger.

An Equitable Solution for Freelancers and Clients

In addition to fair pay and transparency, deWork leverages blockchain to bring a new level of equality to the freelancer-client relationship. Powered by smart contracts, deWork’s decentralized reputation system ensures that ratings are trustworthy and uninfluenced by third parties, allowing freelancers to maintain a transparent, verifiable work history. With an accessible, token-based platform that encourages professional growth, deWork empowers freelancers to achieve their goals without the limitations and challenges imposed by centralized work platforms.

The Vision of SWG Global Ltd.

SWG Global envisions a future where blockchain-enabled solutions foster a more inclusive economy. With deWork, SWG Global is driving the change towards a fair, decentralized gig economy—one that puts people first, eliminates unnecessary costs, and supports an empowered, secure, and enjoyable work experience.

Expanding the deWork Experience

Beyond its zero-commission framework, deWork plans introduce a unique GameFi experience, allowing freelancers to engage in play-to-earn games, transforming downtime into a rewarding opportunity. The gamified environment offers challenges, tasks, and quests where freelancers can earn SWGT tokens, providing an engaging experience that elevates the way freelancers interact with the platform. This new dimension merges productivity and play, allowing freelancers of all skill levels to actively earn, build reputation, and enjoy a fulfilling journey on the platform.

Join the Future of Work with deWork

Freelancers, clients, and digital enthusiasts are invited to join deWork at https://jobs.swg.io/ and experience a next-generation work marketplace where zero commissions, transparent payments, and gamification redefine freelancing for the digital age.

Contact person: Anna Kline

Email: anna@swg.io

