Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX)

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (“Flux Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLUX) securities between November 11, 2022 and September 30, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Flux Power’s financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present included, among other things, overstated inventory, gross profit, current assets, and total assets; (2) Flux Power understated cost of sales and net loss; (3) as a result, Flux Power would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present; (4) Flux Power understated internal control weaknesses or stated that it had adequate internal controls when in fact it did not; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Flux Power should contact the Firm prior to the December 31, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .