Global Semiconductor Industry Policies and Supply Chain Ecosystems Analysis Report 2024: Assess Manufacturing Environments Across 6 Critical Dimensions, Helping Market Leaders Make Informed Decisions

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Industry Policies and Supply Chain Ecosystems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a deep dive into preferential semiconductor policies across major regions, including the United States, European Union, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and India, along with a detailed breakdown of their supply chain ecosystems.

With global supply chain disruptions and rising geopolitical tensions reshaping markets, nations are aggressively rolling out incentive policies to develop local semiconductor industries. Their goals: achieve greater self-sufficiency, secure strategic resources, and boost global competitiveness. Seizing this moment, leading Taiwanese wafer foundries - such as TSMC, UMC, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) - are becoming key players in these national initiatives, strategically expanding their presence worldwide.



It also provides a framework for evaluating how these countries assess manufacturing environments across six critical dimensions, helping industry leaders make informed decisions when planning overseas semiconductor investments.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Development of the Wafer Foundry Industry

1.1 Taiwan Accounts for 80% of the Top 10 Global Pure-Play Foundries in 2023

1.2 Divergence in Capacity Utilization Between 12- and 8-inch Wafer Fabs



2. Global Semiconductor Industry Policies

2.1 US CHIPS Act Boosts Domestic Semiconductor Production

2.2 China Fosters Semiconductor Growth through Domestic Demand

2.3 Japan Partners with US and Taiwan to Revitalize Its Semiconductor Industry

2.4 EU Provides Subsidies to Strengthen Local Manufacturing



3. Impact of Geopolitics on Taiwan's Wafer Foundries

3.1 Short-term Gains for Taiwanese Firms Amid US-China Tensions

3.2 Local Market Demand Worldwide Drives Taiwan's Overseas Expansion



4. Taiwanese Foundries' Site Selection Assessment for Overseas Expansion

4.1 Geopolitical and Energy Concerns Fuel Taiwan's Overseas Expansion

4.2 Balancing Construction Costs with Political and Economic Considerations

4.2.1 Local Customer Support

4.2.2 Infrastructure Adequacy

4.2.3 Supply Chain Completeness

4.2.4 Local Government Policy Support

4.2.5 Talent Supply

4.2.6 Cost

4.3 The US, Japan, and the EU as Top Choices for Overseas Expansion



5. The Analyst's Perspective



Appendix



List of Companies



List of Tables

Table 1: Top 10 Global Pure-Play Foundries, 2023

Table 2: Evaluation Criteria for Overseas Expansion Plans by Foundries

Table 3: Assessment of Local Customer Demand in Evaluated Countries

Table 4: Infrastructure Assessment of Evaluated Countries

Table 5: Evaluation of Semiconductor Policies by Country

Table 6: Facility Operating Cost Comparison by Country

Table 7: Comprehensive Evaluation of Overseas Manufacturing Sites



List of Figures

Figure 1: Major Taiwanese Wafer Foundries' Factory Distribution

Figure 2: Taiwanese Wafer Foundries' Capacity Utilization, 1Q 2022 - 1Q 2024

Figure 3: PSMC Revenue by Region, 2021 - 2023

Figure 4: VIS Revenue by Region, 1Q 2021 - 1Q 2024

Figure 5: SMIC North American Revenue Share, 1Q 2021 - 1Q 2024

Figure 6: India's Semiconductor Supply Chain Ecosystem

Figure 7: Singapore's Semiconductor Supply Chain Ecosystem

Figure 8: Japan's Semiconductor Supply Chain Ecosystem

Figure 9: US Semiconductor Supply Chain Ecosystem

Figure 10: EU Semiconductor Supply Chain Ecosystem



