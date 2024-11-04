Bybit Brings on Crypto Holiday Season with First-time Trading Rewards Across Products

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to add a special dose of holiday cheer this season with extra crypto trading rewards. Bybit users may qualify for bonus USDT with Bybit’s Structured Products, Spot and Futures trading.

From today to Dec. 31, 2024, eligible users in select regions have the chance to get rewards while reaching their personal trading goals in multiple campaigns:

1. Making a Splash with Bybit Structured Products

New users who sign up, make a first-time deposit and invest a minimum of 100 USDT in any Bybit Structured Product—whether it’s Dual Asset, Discount Buy, Double-Win, or Smart Leverage—will receive a 10 USDT bonus. The event is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

2. Bybit Spot and Futures Trading Carnival

Being the first 100 new users and complete the first 100 USDT Spot trade will get 10 USDT in bonus.

Completing the first Futures trade for a 5 USDT bonus.

3. Bybit Earn

Eligible users in select regions (restrictions apply) may enjoy up to 388% APR by depositing at least 100 USDT within 7 days of signing up and staking the USDT on Bybit Savings.

“Bybit is always refining our products and segmentation. There are many communities whose needs are not fully catered for, for instance traders who are eligible for compliant crypto trading such as digital nomads, expats, and other professional or cultural groups. Bybit is working to bridge these gaps by offering more personal and user-friendly solutions for niche user groups,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

Bybit offers a comprehensive range of crypto trading solutions for users’ trading, saving and hedging needs. Trusted for its ultra-fast matching engine, deep liquidity, and 24/7 customer service, it also boasts simple and ample rewards mechanisms and a powerful app. As its 6th anniversary is fast approaching, Bybit reaffirms its commitment to improving the platform and its offerings to deepen its community roots.

The campaigns are intended for eligible users in select regions who have fulfilled Bybit’s Identity Verification Level 1 only, restrictions apply. Users can see the terms and conditions.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

