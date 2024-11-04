Game studio Rapidfire Unicorn hails the advent of fast transaction gaming and announces its Hotshot multiplayer Shoot-to-Earn game

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotshot is an online multi-player game of skill where each player can shoot other players to earn in-game tokens from them. Each time a player is shot in the game, tokens are transferred from the balance/score of the player that was shot to the shooter’s balance/score.

Rapidfire Unicorn reveals “Hotshot” Shoot-to-Earn PVP Game at GamesBeat NEXT Industry Event

Fast transaction gaming (FTG) is a new form of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming involving rapid transactions between players. Player-to-player transactions are based on game events – such as a player being shot by another player.

Hotshot’s first Alpha Play Day will be in November 2024 and will be announced imminently. Players can already register for the Alpha Play Day at https://www.hot-shot.io/



Players can sign into the game by email or by signing in with their blockchain wallet. To play Hotshot, players need to purchase in-game tokens, with each token representing the right to play. Players can purchase in-game tokens in standard amounts of USD $10, USD $20 and USD $50. In-game tokens can be purchased either by credit or debit card, or, by making a crypto asset transfer.

In Hotshot, players enter one of five playground maps to battle against up to 40 players in total. The battle begins - when a player shoots another player, the hit value of, for example, $1 is transferred from the shot player's balance to the shooter player's balance.

Rapidfire Unicorn's patented Fast Transaction Gaming (FTG) systems enable new types of Play-to-Earn gaming with high earning potential for skilled gamers.

Each available Game playground has an advertised hit value of either $1, $2 or $5 worth of in-game tokens.

Players can take out their winnings, by redeeming their in-game ‘tokens’ for funds and withdrawing such funds from the Game to the credit/debit card or blockchain wallet used initially to purchase in-game tokens and the right to play.

Hotshot can be played in any modern Web browser, both on PCs and on mobile devices. Hotshot will be available in most countries of the World.

A spokesperson for Rapidfire Unicorn commented: "This is the advent of GigE Gaming. Fast Transaction Gaming (FTG) brings a new economic dimension to gaming. We cannot wait to see the reaction of gamers when they get to try Hotshot this November!"

The first Alpha Play Day will be held in November. The actual date will be announced soon on Hotshot's social media channels. On Alpha Play Day, the first 300 players to play Hotshot will receive USD $20 worth of in-game tokens for free. Hotshot in-game tokens are redeemable for real cash or cryptocurrencies.

For further information please contact the Rapidfire Unicorn Press Office at https://www.rfuni.com/



About Rapidfire Unicorn Ltd.

Rapidfire Unicorn Ltd. is a London-based games studio that develops games, gaming technology and intellectual property focused on fast transaction gaming (FTG). The team behind Rapidfire Unicorn spans from 1980s microcomputer game veterans through to modern online games designers that have been responsible for producing over 40 past games titles.

