Royal Farms Brings World-Famous Convenience and Fresh Food to Hampton, VA

BALTIMORE, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, the nationally acclaimed convenience store and gas station chain known for its World-Famous chicken, freshly brewed coffee, and top-tier fuel services, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Hampton, Virginia! Located at 4030 W. Mercury Blvd, Hampton VA 23666, this state-of-the-art store will offer Hampton residents the perfect blend of convenience, fresh food, and exceptional service, right in their neighborhood. To commemorate this exciting milestone, Royal Farms will host a special, ticketed “Get Ready to ROFO” soft opening event on November 25 and 26. During the event, customers are invited to tour the new store and enjoy a complimentary meal from the soft opening menu. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-hampton-va-soft-opening-tickets-1070937024469?aff=Press

“We’re so excited to join the Hampton community! At Royal Farms, we’re all about bringing people together over great food and exceptional service, and we can’t wait to make new friends here in Hampton. Whether you’re fueling up or grabbing a meal, we’re here to make your day just a little brighter,” said Elaina Leatherbury, District Leader at Royal Farms.

The new Royal Farms in Hampton will feature a gas station with 16 fueling positions and a car wash. The location will be open 24/7, 365 days a year, to meet all the community’s convenience, food, and fuel needs. From freshly prepared fried chicken and made-to-order sandwiches to a wide range of breakfast options, Royal Farms offers something for everyone, any time of day. To make the most of every visit, we invite the Hampton community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, where you can save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers!

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend with RoFo Rewards, and 1 point for every gallon of gas you purchase when you upgrade to RoFo Pay (excl. New Jersey Stores). You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

For Virginians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com.

