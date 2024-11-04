Murugan Govindasamy Joins Boon Logic as Strategic Advisor

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boon Logic, provider of the world’s fastest AI-based anomaly detection solutions, announced that Murugan Govindasamy has joined the company as a strategic advisor. Govindasamy led the global automated vision inspection (AVI) technology initiatives at Pfizer for 26 years and brings over 30 years of experience in industrial automation to Boon Logic. He will be instrumental in bringing AVIS, Boon Logic’s breakthrough automated vision inspection system, to global manufacturers, starting with the pharmaceutical industry. Boon Logic announced the appointment at PACK EXPO International, taking place Nov. 3-6 in Chicago.

“By leveraging AVIS to autonomously train on compliant products in as little as 60 minutes, manufacturers can enhance the accuracy and speed of their visual inspections, resulting in better product quality and improved operational efficiency,” said Govindasamy.

AVIS is Boon Logic’s flagship inspection system based on unsupervised machine learning. AVIS autonomously detects anomalies in complex video and image streams with, in many cases, up to 99% accuracy by training on normal product variations, unlike traditional systems that require defect sets. Govindasamy’s expertise will help Boon Logic scale AVIS, allowing pharmaceutical companies to optimize their inspection processes and ensure the highest product quality with unmatched accuracy.

Under Govindasamy’s leadership, AVIS will continue to provide innovative solutions for some of the toughest inspection challenges, including powder and lyophilized products, glass containers, liquid products prone to bubbles, and other difficult to inspect products.

“We are thrilled to have Murugan on board to validate AVIS’s value to the global market,” said Grant Goris, CEO of Boon Logic. “His deep knowledge of automation and visual inspection in the pharmaceutical industry is the perfect match for Boon Logic’s mission to revolutionize how manufacturers approach quality control.”

For more information about AVIS, schedule a demo.

About Boon Logic

Boon Logic’s breakthrough, patented nano-clustering technology for unsupervised machine learning simplifies and accelerates AI development and deployment in visual inspection and preventive maintenance applications. The next-gen Boon Nano algorithm performs anomaly detection, model training and clustering 1,000 times faster than traditional modeling methods that are complex and involve lengthy model training that can take several weeks to several months. Boon Nano reduces the need for highly-skilled, hard-to-find AI talent and allows organizations to leverage the value of AI with their existing subject matter experts. It is flexible, autonomously tuning, training, and running in real-time at the edge or in the cloud. For more information visit https://boonlogic.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and on our blog.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c272373f-2ea2-4967-851e-e93418627a87