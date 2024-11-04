Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for November 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for November 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for November is approximately 1% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $4.29 or 1% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Market Cost of Electricity Recovery Charge Price of Electricity Including

(cents/kWh)

Residential 7.448 3.007 10.455

Commercial 7.381 2.891 10.272

Industrial 7.227 1.798 9.025

Farm 7.363 4.149 11.512

Irrigation 7.111 0.000 7.111

Oil & Gas 7.218 1.693 8.911

Lighting 6.486 1.772 8.258

Farm - REA

Beaver REA 7.363 3.975 11.338

Borradaile REA 7.363 3.559 10.922

Braes REA 7.363 4.047 11.410

Claysmore REA 7.363 4.838 12.201

Devonia REA 7.363 2.678 10.041

Heart River REA 7.363 3.387 10.750

Kneehill REA 7.363 3.717 11.080

Mackenzie REA 7.363 3.756 11.119

Myrnam REA 7.363 3.875 11.238

Zawale REA 7.363 4.087 11.450