Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for November 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for November 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for November is approximately 1% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $4.29 or 1% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Market Cost of Electricity   Recovery Charge     Price of Electricity Including

(cents/kWh)

Residential                                      7.448                             3.007                                10.455
Commercial                                     7.381                             2.891                                10.272
Industrial                                          7.227                             1.798                                 9.025
Farm                                                7.363                             4.149                                11.512
Irrigation                                          7.111                             0.000                                 7.111
Oil & Gas                                        7.218                             1.693                                 8.911
Lighting                                            6.486                             1.772                                 8.258
Farm - REA
Beaver REA                              7.363                             3.975                                11.338
Borradaile REA                         7.363                             3.559                                10.922
Braes REA                                7.363                             4.047                                11.410
Claysmore REA                        7.363                             4.838                                12.201
Devonia REA                            7.363                             2.678                                10.041
Heart River REA                       7.363                             3.387                                10.750
Kneehill REA                            7.363                             3.717                                11.080
Mackenzie REA                        7.363                             3.756                                11.119
Myrnam REA                          7.363                          3.875                             11.238
Zawale REA                            7.363                          4.087                             11.450

 

            











    

        

        
